AI-generated party video has Khan claiming victory in Pakistan election

AFP

Published

An autorickshaw with a party poster for jailed former prime minister Imran Khan in Peshawar, a day after Pakistan's election
An autorickshaw with a party poster for jailed former prime minister Imran Khan in Peshawar, a day after Pakistan's election - Copyright AFP Abdul MAJEED

An AI-generated video released Saturday by the party of jailed former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan has him claiming victory in the country’s election.

Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) defied a months-long crackdown that crippled campaigning and forced candidates to run as independents in Thursday’s vote, but their showing stunned observers.

A slow counting process showed independents had won at least 99 seats — 88 of them loyal to Khan — by Saturday morning.

The army-backed Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) took 71 and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) snapped up 53 — with minor parties taking the rest and 15 of the elected 266-seat National Assembly still to be announced.

“I congratulate you all on winning the 2024 elections. I strongly believed in you all, that you would go out to vote,” Khan is credited as saying in the AI video shared early Saturday on his X profile — the fourth his party has produced.

Khan’s physical appearance is from a genuine video clip recorded last year, but his voice and speech are artificially generated.

Khan’s party redefined election campaigning in Pakistan with its social media “rallies” and use of artificial intelligence technology.

TV channels are prohibited from mentioning Khan’s name or showing video clips of him, and the party was barred from holding in-person rallies.

Instead, PTI media staff took the party’s election campaign online, holding YouTube and TikTok “rallies” — despite authorities regularly blocking internet access when they did so.

The strategy is widely credited with earning independent candidates loyal to PTI the youth vote, contributing significantly to their success.

Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

