AI app helps users to find a pharmacy

Drug Mart Pharmacy, an independent drugstore in South Plainfield, New Jersey, in January 2022. Credit - Art Author, Public Domain (CC0 1.0)

Together by Renee is an AI-based health assistant app. In a recent update, the developers launched its new Find My Meds feature, which can automatically call and transfer GLP-1 prescriptions to nearby pharmacies where the drug is available for refills. This functionality is only available in the U.S.

GLP-1 refers to the class of drugs is commonly called glucagon-like peptide 1 agonists. The World Health Organization says that shortages in GLP-1 medication are impacting access and can lead people to seek medicine through non-official means. The Find My Meds feature seeks to ensure that patients can receive their prescription medication without the risk of interruption or low inventory.

In the U.S., millions of users rely on these drugs for managing diabetes and weight loss.

The latest iteration for Together by Renee builds out its AI capabilities further to provide users with automation and efficiency to support their medical questions and needs. The technology was developed by the company founder and medical doctor Dr. Renee Dua.

The app, by integrating with users’ profiles, which include information about their current prescriptions, home pharmacy, and refill dates, automates the refill process. If a user’s primary pharmacy is out of stock, Find My Meds promptly and automatically checks availability at nearby pharmacies and, with user consent, transfers the prescription where the medication is available.

“Our goal with Find My Meds is to remove the stress and health risks associated with medication shortages,” said Dr. Renee Dua, in a statement sent to Digital Journal.

She adds: “By helping ensure that our users can consistently access their prescribed medications, we are not only enhancing their health management but also supporting broader healthcare efficiency and effectiveness.”

GLP-1 medications have seen a recent increase in use. This popularity has also led to significant supply challenges in the U.S., with many patients experiencing difficulties in obtaining timely refills.

Reports indicate that these medications are out of stock between 40 to 80 percent of the time at most pharmacies, consequently severely disrupting treatment plans and impacting patient health.

A recent survey by the National Community Pharmacists Association indicates that nearly all (96 percent) respondents that stock and sell GLP-1 medications “report experiencing shortages or backorders of GLP-1 agonists, and most are ordering the products upon paid claims (63%) rather than keeping a stock on hand (37%) due to their high price and reimbursement from pharmacy benefit managers that is often below the pharmacy’s cost to acquire the drug.”