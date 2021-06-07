Connect with us

After botched rollout, India offers free COVID-19 vaccines to all adults

Published

Delhi announces 'very, very slow' easing of lockdown
India's vaccination drive is making slow progress due to shortages, confusion and squabbling between the central government and state authorities - Copyright AFP Prakash SINGH
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a televised address to the nation, announced on Monday that India will provide free COVID-19 vaccines to all adults, starting on June 21.

The move by Modi was prompted by criticism of his administration’s handling of India’s deadly second virus wave and a botched vaccination rollout. So far, only 3.3 percent of the country’s 950 million adult population have been given two vaccine doses.

To make the vaccination effort work, the government plans on buying 300 million vaccine doses from local firm Biological-E, and has put down an advance of $205.6 million, the health ministry said, even though the vaccine is still going through Phase III clinical trials.

This new policy is supposed to make it easier for people to get vaccines. Previously, reports Bloomberg, the government asked the provinces to compete for supplies for certain age categories.

In April, the federal government suddenly made provinces responsible for inoculating adults and since the government hadn’t budgeted for the shots, they were staring at a huge additional expense, estimated at between $5 billion to $7 billion.

Under the April policy, the federal government gave free vaccines to the elderly and frontline workers and left state governments and private hospitals to administer doses for a fee to people in the 18-45 age group.

“What worries me about this is the underlying philosophy of the government, which seems to treat vaccines as a private commodity, which no other country in the world is doing,” said Partha Mukhopadhyay, a senior fellow at New Delhi-based Centre for Policy Research.

Overnight, India reported 100,636 new infections, the lowest in the world’s second-most populous nation since April 6, and well off last month’s peaks of more than 400,000, allowing authorities to re-open parts of the economy.

In this article:COVID-19, free vaccines, India, private commodity, vaccine rollout

