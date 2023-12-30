Advancing healthcare: Can we expect an AI healthcare boom?

UK hospital bosses say they may be forced to cut services this winter due to soaring energy prices - Copyright AFP Frederic J. BROWN

Although the hype of artificial intelligence might begin to ebb away in 2024, the technology will continue to evolve to become more clinically relevant in healthcare. The key categories of applications involve diagnosis and treatment recommendations, patient engagement and adherence, and administrative activities.

This is the view of Matt Hollingsworth, Co-Founder and Chief Innovation Officer at Carta Healthcare.

As an example of industry activity, in December 2023 CNBC reports on Google announcing a suite of new health-care AI models called MedLM. The MedLM suite includes a large and a medium-sized AI model, both built on Med-PaLM 2, a large language model trained on medical data.

In relation to the healthcare context, Hollingsworth predicts: “Although the adoption of AI in healthcare is nothing new, there will continue to be a growing need for AI technology in 2024 and beyond.”

In terms of the drivers for this, Hollingsworth identifies: “With an overall lack of manpower in healthcare, as seen in nursing and staff shortage trends, AI looks like the best solution for retaining existing manpower at competitive compensation rates while increasing efficiency in workflow and improving clinician job satisfaction.”

Drawing on relevant citations, Hollingsworth indicates: “According to the National Library of Medicine, the key to successful AI implementation is to do it in a clinically relevant way that clinical caregivers can get behind. It’s not only about the technology, it’s about how technology and caregivers work together in a trusted way to believe in, train, and commit their AI solutions to provide long-term value.”

However, for those seeking ‘AI out of a box’ this would be the wrong approach to adopt, assuming that such an approach exists. According to Hollingsworth: “There is no one-size-fits-all AI solution for streamlining healthcare data, as each health institution has their own unique approach and associated needs. In 2024, health leaders should avoid generalized “AI platforms” with nebulous value and instead, take a more nuanced approach.”

Following on from this warning, Hollingsworth recommends that health leaders take time in assessing and selecting the most appropriate AI solution: “Given the excessive hype around AI at the moment, health leaders should cut through the hype by selecting solutions that provide value-based/risk-bearing engagements as opposed to SaaS contracts; that will prevent health providers from bearing the risk of the technical execution.”

The benefit here is because: “At this point, AI has reached a degree of maturity that should no longer require providers to take a bet on a technology with a multi-million dollar SaaS contract.”

For providers, the advice from Hollingsworth is: “Technology companies should put their money where their marketing is. A successful, tailored solution requires consultation with experts familiar with the intricacies of healthcare data to employ techniques such as brute force mapping to create a stable system, while adjusting the approach periodically to keep up with changes in technology and management.”