Advancing digital pathology with AI screening for cancer

Three hospital trusts have participated in an Oxford University-led study to evaluate AI software for diagnosing prostate cancer in clinical settings.

The hospitals are: Oxford University Hospitals (OUH) NHS Foundation Trust, North Bristol NHS Trust, and University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire (UHCW) NHS Trust. Each has been assessing the ARTICULATE PRO study.

This platform uses a computer-assisted diagnostic system called  Paige Prostate Suite in the clinical workflow.

The implementation has overcome the challenge of each hospital using different digital pathology scanners and information systems. In addition, each medical centre serves distinct patient populations. However, each facility was able to use Paige’s AI applications to their standard of care to determine the potential to improve patient outcomes against a background of rising instances of prostate cancer. 

The Paige Prostate Suite is a diagnostic AI system comprised of three AI applications designed to help pathologists detect, grade and measure tumours in prostate biopsies and tissue samples.

The ARTICULATE PRO study is funded by the Accelerated Access Collaborative (AAC) Artificial Intelligence in Health and Care Award and overseen by the Department of Health and Social Care.

“The central focus of ARTICULATE PRO is patients. We are striving towards our goal to safely and effectively ensure they benefit the most from powerful AI technology,” said Professor Clare Verrill, OUH Cellular Pathology Consultant, Associate Professor and Principal Investigator of ARTICULATE PRO.

Verrill adds: “With the multisite live use of The Paige Prostate Suite, we can systematically study benefits to patients in clinical settings.”

Dr. Jon Oxley, uropathologist and Bristol lead of ARTICULATE PRO explains about the technological advantages further: “I have studied the disease and progression of prostate cancer in clinical research for over 25 years, it is a significant advancement that Paige’s AI system has achieved a level of validation and performance that allows safe and effective live clinical use. Using this system alongside our standard of care has the promise to increase efficiency and improve reproducibility of results for patients.”

These outcomes show how AI can help to improve the accuracy and consistency of grading cancer and assist in detection of small areas of cancer which would otherwise be easy to miss.

Written By

Dr. Tim Sandle is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for science news. Tim specializes in science, technology, environmental, business, and health journalism. He is additionally a practising microbiologist; and an author. He is also interested in history, politics and current affairs.

