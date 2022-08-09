Addressing the challenges to sharing medical data

A member of the medical staff wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) tends to a patient in the COVID-19 unit of the Bolognini hospital in Seriate, Bergamo, on March 12, 2021. Photo: © AFP

Medical data is of great value and increasingly so as personalized medicines are developed. Used carefully ,medical data saves lives, leads to innovation, creates new vaccines, and more — but the process of analysing and utilising the data can be incredibly long and complicated.

To understand the biggest challenges to sharing this data Digital Journal caught up with the CEO and Co-Founder of a new health data company: David Lazerson.

According to Lazerson we are used to using data across many areas: “We have become experts at using data for convenience. We rely on location data to hail an Uber, use banking data to pay our friends in seconds, and Google auto-completes our questions as we type.”

However, sharing data in healthcare, however, is not as easy or convenient. Lazerson observes: “Patients are forced to recite their medical history for the hundredth time to a new doctor. And a lack of data sharing in healthcare means a longer time to medicine for all patients. “

The consequence is to low down developments in healthcare: “Innovation that benefits humanity is put on pause when researchers cannot find and access the data they need. But these problems are not caused by a lack of data – it’s quite the opposite.”

Despite the access issues, there is a great deal of data available, says Lazerson: “The healthcare industry is one of the biggest generators of data worldwide, accounting for an astounding 30 percent of all global data. Medical data increased by nearly 1000 percent in recent years, reaching an incredible 2,000 exabytes in 2020.”

As to the inherent value: “This wealth of data could potentially solve some of humanity’s most pressing issues, yet 80 percent remains completely untapped and unutilized.”

Sharing medical data can save lives. Healthcare data is essential for longitudinal care, ensures that caregivers can access complete patient information, and is vital for drug research and development.

In terms of what is stopping healthcare professionals from translating data into priceless insights and meaningful action, Lazerson identified five obstacles slowing down data sharing in healthcare and explain how to expedite data partnerships.

Fragmentation

According to Lazerson: “Collaboration is significantly easier when you share a common language. But when it comes to data, health organizations seem to all speak a different language, making it extremely difficult to share effectively.

“In the U.S. healthcare system alone, thousands of different IT platforms are used to collect and store medical information – each with different standards and privacy controls. One way to organize this data is with FHIR standardization, but many health systems still do not adhere to these standards.

“Less than 40 percent of health systems can successfully share data with other organizations, and one in four U.S. patients report that their medical records were not transferred between providers in time for their appointment. This holds true both within and across organizations.

Large hospitals scatter patient information across systems, leading to clinicians and researchers being forced to work with incomplete information.

This paints a troubling picture. Medical information is siloed across many different databases, which compromises the quality of care. It also severely limits the scope of global medical breakthroughs that rely on requiring rich and diverse datasets for verified findings.”

Privacy and Compliance

Lazerson looks at regulation next: “The healthcare industry is subject to over 600 regulations regarding data privacy and security – so inaction can be a tempting choice in the face of noncompliance.

“Most health systems have tokenized their data to keep up with regulations and protect patient identity. This process replaces the patient’s name with a different identifier, such as a medical reference number, in a solution that is simple, superficial, and easy to breach.

“The next possible compliance method is de-identification or anonymizing the data. Often performed manually, this task not only takes considerable time but also can pose a compliance risk as it exposes private information to analysts.

“Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) suggests two acceptable ways to share data: either a Limited Dataset where some identifiers are removed or coded, allowed for very specific use-cases, or De-identified Datasets that result in barely usable numbers or require an expensive, formal review by a qualified expert.

“Yet, neither system eliminates the risk of identifying a patient through the data. A professional (and determined) adversary could still retrieve an identity by running different combinations of queries to re-identify the data. And even if the data remain anonymous, the quality is too low for use in medical research.”

Security

The third area is security. Here Lazerson discusses: “Data breaches are incredibly common and damaging, wreaking havoc on company finances, operations, and reputation, no matter the industry. The danger is especially high with the sensitive nature of medical data. According to IBM, the healthcare industry pays the highest cost for these breaches, with an average of $9.21 million per incident.

“In 2018, an average of 17,000 patient records were exposed daily. These records often contain highly personal information, such as medical history, addresses, and passwords. To make matters worse, it takes an average of 212 days until a breach is identified and yet another 75 days to contain.

“Healthcare data is typically transferred to a central location for storage. The larger the data sharing lake, the more valuable it is to clinicians and researchers, and the more attractive it becomes to cybercriminals. One in three healthcare cyber incidents occur on third-party servers, which is exactly where most existing data sharing solutions store data.”

Low-Quality Data

The fourth area is data quality: “Patient information must be anonymized and aggregated to meet compliance requirements, which results in low-quality records. Researchers cannot access reliable patient-level information that is crucial both for research and for creating new treatments.

“Creating a longitudinal record of the patient journey is nearly impossible. One in five patient records are matched incorrectly within the same healthcare organization, and up to half of the records transferred between health systems are mismatched or lead to duplicate records.

“Low-quality data skew results and are not reliable or accurate enough to support research, drive value-based care, or offer personalized medicine.”

Outdated Practices

The fifth area looked at by Lazerson is overall management. Here he notes: “Finally, and perhaps the most subtle challenge, is existing practices. Healthcare organizations and researchers have grown accustomed to slow and tedious data sharing processes.

“It is normal for data to take over a year to acquire. In a situation with cancer patients as the data input, many patients will die long before researchers get even a first glimpse of the datasets needed to find a cure.

“As things stand today, sharing medical information is a long and complex process. In research that uses AI models, 50% of the time is spent merely on data preparation and deployment to procure the data.

“The worst part is that at the end of an expensive and arduous process, organizations end up with datasets that may be largely irrelevant and already out of date. These hard-earned datasets also cannot be applied for different research purposes.”

A Paradigm Shift

In terms of what is required, Lazerson recommends a new way of thinking. By this he explains: “Healthcare systems cannot transfer data like convenient apps or your phone—for good reason—but a complicated system does not have to be difficult. We should break the status quo when there are human lives on the line.

“Imagine what could be achieved if these obstacles ceased to exist, and medical data could be shared easily and securely with people who can innovate medical research.

“Data preparation spans many fields, starting with gathering data from diverse sources, mapping the data fields, creating unified datasets, matching data tokenization between providers, and then de-identifying the data. Data platforms that can perform these processes quickly offer a huge advantage for scientists.

“Technological platforms that turn this tedious manual work into an automatic process are on the horizon. These platforms make security and compliance simple, both performing de-identification and maintaining regulations.

“Some solutions, like Briya, are equipped with flawless record matching capabilities and sophisticated querying technology that allow researchers to find and access patient-level longitudinal records within minutes rather than years.

“We can approach data sharing with fresh eyes, thanks to these sophisticated solutions that offer researchers and doctors across the world a better route to better data.”