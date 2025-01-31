Adapting to evolving cyber threats: A conversation with cyber security expert Nikhil Chandrashekar

Image courtesy of ﻿Nikhil Chandrashekar

Opinions expressed by Digital Journal contributors are their own.

In today’s digital age, few subjects command as much attention — or as much anxiety — as cybersecurity. From small startups to multinational corporations, organizations across the globe face an increasingly complex spectrum of threats that are advancing at an alarming pace. Beyond malware and phishing attempts, attackers now use sophisticated tactics ranging from artificial intelligence (AI)-driven social engineering to zero-day exploits that can render even the most robust defense systems vulnerable. In the midst of this ever-evolving landscape stands a leading professional who has spent more than a decade shaping effective security strategies: Nikhil Chandrashekar. Widely recognized for his notable work in data protection, advanced authentication protocols, and secure software design, Chandrashekar has consistently advocated for a proactive and multilayered approach to digital security.

Rising threats and the call for advanced defenses

According to IBM’s 2023 Cost of a Data Breach Report, the global average cost of a data breach has climbed to USD 4.45 million, marking a 2.3% increase from the previous year. Similarly, the 2023 Verizon Data Breach Investigations Report found that around 74% of all breaches involve the “human element,” which includes errors, misuse, and social engineering attacks. These statistics highlight two critical realities: attacks are becoming more expensive for businesses, and people—whether malicious insiders or unsuspecting employees—often present the biggest vulnerability.

“It’s no longer sufficient to erect basic firewalls or rely on outdated intrusion detection systems,” says Chandrashekar, who currently serves as a Senior Programmer Analyst at Droisys. “Organizations must adopt a layered security model and prioritize ongoing education to keep pace with how rapidly threats change.”

With an extensive portfolio that includes stints at Bluescape, Suntec Business Solutions, and IMR International, Chandrashekar has played a central role in integrating robust security features within software development lifecycles. His responsibilities have run the gamut, from developing secure login systems to conducting comprehensive risk assessments that help shape broader business strategies. Time and again, Chandrashekar has emphasized that, while sophisticated technical controls are essential, they must be supported by an organizational culture that values cybersecurity at every level.

Embedding security throughout the software lifecycle

One of the reasons Chandrashekar stands out as a thought leader is his commitment to embedding security directly into each phase of software development. Whether it’s coding new application features, prototyping data pipelines, or designing user interfaces, he insists that these decisions must be guided by strong security principles from the outset. This emphasis on “shifting left” in security parlance — identifying and addressing vulnerabilities as early as possible — helps to thwart threats before they gain a foothold.

“Building security into the core architecture from day one yields better results than trying to retroactively patch vulnerabilities,” Chandrashekar notes. “When security is treated as a fundamental design parameter rather than an afterthought, the benefits cascade to every part of an organization’s operations.”

Chandrashekar’s experiences at Bluescape exemplify this philosophy. There, he spearheaded efforts to implement secure, token-based authentication protocols using JSON Web Tokens (JWT) and OAuth 2.0, ensuring that unauthorized users were locked out from the start. These measures formed a critical layer of defense for a platform handling large volumes of sensitive digital content. In addition, his work laid the groundwork for achieving FedRAMP certification — an intricate process that not only demands rigorous security controls but also ongoing compliance with federal standards.

Trends in AI-driven cyber defenses

Beyond the process of early intervention, Chandrashekar points to AI-driven solutions as a vital part of the future. A 2023 survey by Gartner revealed that 61% of organizations plan to incorporate AI into their cybersecurity strategies within the next 12 months. Tools powered by machine learning algorithms can automate threat detection and analysis, sift through gigabytes of data, and spot anomalies that human operators may miss.

“AI can dramatically reduce response times and pinpoint threats before they escalate,” Chandrashekar states. “But we also have to be aware that attackers are using AI to become more elusive. It’s an arms race in every sense.”

Moreover, AI can be employed for tasks such as predictive analytics and vulnerability scanning, effectively identifying trends or misconfigurations in a network environment before they become security crises. However, Chandrashekar emphasizes that AI should act as a force multiplier rather than an outright replacement for skilled cybersecurity professionals. Many of the most critical decisions in a security operation center—especially those involving nuanced ethical or legal considerations—demand human oversight.

Securing modern workflows: A pragmatic approach

In many modern organizations, continuous integration and continuous deployment (CI/CD) pipelines have become standard practice, allowing developers to quickly push software updates. While these pipelines enable rapid innovation, they also present additional security risks if not configured properly. Chandrashekar advises that organizations adopt a hardened CI/CD pipeline with automated security checks, code reviews, and dependency management tools that can flag unsafe libraries in real time.

“When development teams implement a new feature, they’re focused on functionality and user experience,” he explains. “It’s vital to ensure that security checks run seamlessly in the background so they become part of the normal development process rather than an obstruction.”

Chandrashekar has firsthand experience with this balance. While working on a data collector application at Suntec Business Solutions, he engineered a system capable of handling over 500 million records per day without compromising security. By incorporating encryption, secure communication protocols, and robust logging mechanisms, he created an environment where massive data volume and stringent security requirements could coexist.

Human factors: Training and accountability

Technology alone, no matter how advanced, cannot solve the cybersecurity puzzle. Chandrashekar consistently underscores the significance of human factors in building a security-focused culture. After all, as research from Verizon indicates, the majority of data breaches involve some form of human error or manipulation. This could manifest as a well-meaning employee clicking a malicious link, or an unpatched server neglected by an overworked IT team.

“Even the most advanced system can’t protect an organization from poor user choices,” Chandrashekar warns. “Conducting training sessions, raising awareness, and cultivating a mindset of shared accountability is essential.”

In his role at Droisys, Chandrashekar has been instrumental in designing training programs on secure coding practices. His sessions often delve into real-world scenarios—from targeted spear-phishing attacks to the exploitation of default credentials in cloud services—helping teams understand the gravity of their role in preventing breaches. The result is a team that not only knows how to code for security, but also remains vigilant about emerging threats.

Towards a secure future

Cyber threats will continue to adapt at breakneck speed, spurred by technological advances in AI, quantum computing, and other cutting-edge fields. Chandrashekar believes that businesses and governments alike need agile strategies capable of flexing in response to newly discovered threats, rather than rigid procedures that quickly become obsolete.

“It’s critical that we foster a community of shared knowledge. Security, at its core, is a team sport,” Chandrashekar reflects. “If we isolate ourselves, attackers can exploit the gaps. Collaboration — both within an organization and across industries — strengthens our collective defenses.”

He also advocates for greater investment in research and development, particularly concerning cryptography and authentication models. With the rise of quantum computing on the horizon, for instance, encryption standards once deemed unbreakable could become vulnerable. Organizations that fail to anticipate such seismic shifts risk lagging behind or, worse, suffering catastrophic breaches.

Reflecting on impact and leadership

Over the course of his career, Chandrashekar has built a reputation not merely as a technical expert, but also as a mentor and thought leader. His efforts in leading secure coding workshops and championing best practices within Agile development environments have cultivated a new generation of security-minded developers. Meanwhile, his collaborations with cross-functional teams, spanning engineering, finance, and even marketing, have underscored the idea that cybersecurity is everyone’s concern, not just the purview of IT departments.

“If a single engineer grasps the importance of secure coding and passes that knowledge on to five more, we’re effectively scaling our defenses,” he says. “Collective knowledge transfer is what yields a culture resilient enough to tackle today’s threats and tomorrow’s uncertainties.”

A prime example of industry leadership

At IMR International, Chandrashekar leveraged secure authentication systems, data encryption, and machine learning to not only protect corporate assets but also preserve highly sensitive research data. This holistic approach — combining advanced technical controls with robust procedural guidelines — helped avert potential breaches, illustrating the critical role security plays in sustaining a company’s reputation and bottom line. His success stories at organizations large and small testify to his conviction that security is not a luxury but a strategic imperative.

Ultimately, by fusing hands-on technical skills with strategic vision, Chandrashekar has anchored himself as a reliable source of guidance for enterprises wrestling with the complexities of modern security challenges. His balanced view — recognizing both the power of AI-driven solutions and the indispensable role of human expertise — offers a roadmap for businesses aiming to stay one step ahead of cybercriminals.

What’s ahead?

Building resilient security frameworks requires an integrated approach that marries robust technical measures with a culture of vigilance and shared accountability. From structuring secure development lifecycles and training employees to harnessing the power of AI responsibly, the demands of modern cybersecurity go well beyond any single solution. In an environment where data breaches can cost millions of dollars, compromise corporate reputations, and even pose threats to national security, professionals like Nikhil Chandrashekar are paving the way toward more resilient and adaptive defenses.

“Our best chance at stopping cyberattacks is continuous learning, collaboration, and innovation,” Chandrashekar concludes. “If we remain complacent, the threat landscape will outpace us. By constantly evolving our strategies, we can build systems that not only stand strong today, but also anticipate and adapt to tomorrow’s threats.”

With his focus on secure coding, advanced authentication, and team-based learning, Chandrashekar exemplifies the kind of forward-looking approach the industry needs. As cybersecurity becomes increasingly intertwined with the fabric of daily business operations, leaders who combine technical expertise with a commitment to knowledge-sharing will shape the way organizations protect themselves for years to come.