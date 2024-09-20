Abdul Basit Khanzada leads the industry with diverse safety precaution projects

Photo courtesy of Abdul Basit Khanzada

Abdul Basit Khanzada is a multidisciplinary inspector with over five years of experience providing expertise in maintenance engineering, health and safety (H&S) management, and quality assurance and control (QA/QC) procedures. He has proven himself trustworthy in mission-essential inspections for large-scale oil, gas, and renewable energy projects. His professional skills to withstand high-pressure domains and pioneer the operative protection of various companies have made him a resourceful asset.

Academic background

Born and raised in Pakistan, Abdul has been fascinated by the applied science discipline, exploring the intricacies behind each device. In his everyday life, he observed the intricacies of mechanical systems and technical processes.

Abdul studied safety management at the Institution of Occupational Safety and Health being driven by his curiosity and fervor for problem-solving. He soon became certified in IOSH and ISO 45001:2018, crucial elements for his future endeavors in performing welfare and QC procedures. He also pursued his primary education at the Mehran University of Engineering and Technology, where he earned his bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering.

Professional contributions to numerous disciplines

The analyst’s professional journey began at Tharparkar Sugar Mills in 2019, where he operated as a shift engineer. In this role, he successfully managed five departments during each shift, enhancing his team coordination skills and developing his experience in plant operations and equipment maintenance. He devoted his time to running the sugar refinery’s mill, power, boiler, and processing houses and workshop, wherein he largely supervised machinery health.

Three years later, Abdul transitioned to Gulf Constructors Limited as an environmental H&S architect. At the forefront of his duties were identifying manufacturing trends and ensuring all site operations were in accordance with construction policies and regulations. As the construction safety officer, Abdul was required to keep records of incidents and his surveys. He executed regular site security checks, accident investigations, and hazard analyses to improve the welfare of his co-workers. Abdul significantly sharpened his leadership skills by training others and frequently conducted toolbox meetings to inform his coworkers about the dangers of the field and how to operate cautiously.

Abdul has been an independent product quality inspector since 2023. He provides expert, customized Quality Assurance and Quality Control services and evaluates projects for China Chengda and Petrojet. The experience of collaboration with world-leading companies from different sectors has given him advanced insights into international requirements, standards, and best practices.

One of his most noteworthy projects includes ADNOC. He carried out factory acceptance testing (FAT) and cooling tower examinations using the I.T.P. procedure. Another one, the Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals Project, required in-depth electrical infrastructure audits. Abdul also conducted an evaluation of 5.5MW inverters for the Guam Power USA power plant for DOOSAN Korea. The assessment task included numerous inspection types in his areas of knowledge, such as logistical, mechanical, performance, gas vessel, lighting fixture, hydrostatic, and many others. In each case, he tackled industrial complexities to achieve targeted goals and meet his clients’ expectations.

Protecting the integrity of the future

Abdul Khanzada’s career is defined by engineering excellence, technical skills, and leadership qualities. Combined with significant experience, these gains will provide him with further growth to become a world-class Quality Assurance and Quality Control expert. His technical proficiency will facilitate his development as a project manager and contribute to his long-term plan to launch a US-based company. He is committed to learning, professional network development, and leading innovative technologies.