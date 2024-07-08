Connect with us

A tech leader’s path toward secure, scalable software

Since joining Capital One in 2015, Manikandan Rajaram has been steering the bank’s ambitious cloud journey
Published

Photo by Markus Spiske on Unsplash
Opinions expressed by Digital Journal contributors are their own.

“Innovation in software engineering is more than the creation of new systems; it’s about transforming existing ones to meet the evolving demands of security and scalability,” says Manikandan Rajaram, the driving force behind Capital One’s strategic technological advancements. 

As the director of software engineering, Rajaram’s career is a representation of the phenomenal impact of inventive leadership in the tech industry.

Spearheading cloud migration at Capital One

Since joining Capital One in 2015, Rajaram has been steering the bank’s ambitious cloud journey. Under his leadership, the cloud center of excellence successfully re-platformed and migrated numerous applications to AWS, facilitating Capital One’s exit from two data centers. This transition delivered significant cost savings while streamlining infrastructure management, directly impacting the bank’s bottom line.

“Our objective was to maximize the power of cloud computing to minimize costs and enhance agility and operational efficiency,” Rajaram explains. By implementing advanced data encryption measures, enhancing access controls, and adopting automated cost monitoring tools, his team significantly reduced cloud expenditure while bolstering data security and compliance.

Driving business process improvements

Rajaram’s expertise surpasses cloud migration. He has developed several software systems that have revolutionized business processes. One extraordinary achievement is a business process management software platform that increased efficiency by 30%, optimizing KPIs and delivering significant benefits. Additionally, he engineered a resilient, scalable microservices platform and automated data processing, saving a client over $1 million annually. 

In the area of rule engines, Rajaram has implemented systems that automate decision-making processes, leading to more accurate and consistent outcomes. His software development is backed by simple but reliable algorithm design, ensuring a performance that is second to none.

Rajaram’s contributions have been well-recognized by prominent organizations in the industry. He has received numerous accolades for his work, including the Capital One “Tech Excellence” award for his efforts toward engineering excellence, cloud optimization, and tech automation.

Embracing future technologies

With his sights set on tomorrow, Rajaram is excited about the potential of emerging technologies such as natural language processing (NLP), machine learning (ML), and artificial intelligence (AI). 

Rajaram’s forward-thinking approach and ability to innovate at scale position him as a key figure in the future of software engineering. His blend of solid fundamentals in data structures, algorithms, and secure coding with practical experience in site reliability engineering solidifies his status as a bonafide expert. 

Still, Rajaram acknowledges the challenges and criticisms of pushing technological boundaries. While cloud migration offers numerous benefits, it also poses significant security challenges that require constant vigilance and adaptation. Rajaram’s proactive methods for enhancing data protection and cost optimization demonstrate his resolution to addressing these concerns.

“Technology is not perfect. It will never be perfect. Instead, we aim for the next best thing: optimization,” shares Rajaram. “We are 100% aware of the risks that come with cloud migration, but the benefits outweigh them by a mile. They are calculated risks that are worth taking.”

Rajaram emphasizes the importance of continuous learning and adaptation. “Every failure was a valuable learning opportunity that helped us adapt and grow,” he concludes.

In a tech landscape that changes at breakneck speed, Rajaram’s initiatives showcase the beneficial ripples of go-getter leadership and technological excellence. His work sets new industry standards along the way, proving that secure and scalable software is a thing of the present and future. 

