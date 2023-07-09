A solar storm will make Northern Lights visible in 17 US states 

One of the most amazing things about the Aurora Borealis is how quiet and peaceful it is. This image was taken in Saskatchewan on February 27, 2023. Credit - Dre Erwin Photography, CC SA 4.0.

A solar storm is expected to make the Northern Lights visible in 17 U.S. states on Thursday, forecasters say.

The Geophysical Institute at the University of Alaska at Fairbanks is predicting the aurora borealis lights will be visible in states farther south than usual. While the Northern Lights show is typically seen in Alaska, Canada, and Scandinavian countries, the lights could be glimpsed on Thursday in states as far south as Indiana and Maryland.

The forecasters are predicting that the auroral activity on Thursday will be seen in Alaska, Oregon, Washington, Idaho, Montana, Wyoming, North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, New York, New Hampshire, Vermont, Indiana, Maine, and Maryland. The display should also be visible in Canada, including Vancouver.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Space Weather Prediction Center said people wanting to experience an aurora should get away from city lights and that the best viewing times are between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m. local time.

What is the Aurora Borealis?

The Aurora Borealis or Northern Lights occur when a magnetic solar wind slams into the Earth’s magnetic field and causes atoms in the upper atmosphere to glow. The lights appear suddenly and the intensity varies.

The Sun emits electrically-charged particles called ions, which correspondingly move away from the Sun in a stream of plasma (ionized gas) known as the solar wind. As the plasma comes in contact with the Earth’s magnetic field, the ions will be agitated into moving around the Earth.

Some of the ions become trapped and will consequently interact with the Earth’s ionosphere (an average of 60-80 miles above the surface), causing the ions to glow. This is the same principle as how a neon sign lights up. As electrons pass through the neon tubing, they glow, thus producing the light in a neon sign.

Aurora displays usually increase during times of the solar maximum. They also usually show a greater frequency during the winter months, when the nights are longer and the skies are generally void of haze.