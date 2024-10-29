A seasoned product manager, Namratha Peddisetty wins prestigious 2024 Global Recognition Award

Photo courtesy of Namratha Peddisetty

The 2024 Global Recognition Awards committee has honored Namratha Peddisetty, a distinguished product manager at Dell Technologies. This accolade celebrates Peddisetty’s outstanding contributions to product management and information technology (IT), marking a milestone in her 11-year career.

Transformative projects snapshot

Namratha Peddisetty’s path to the Global Recognition Award is distinguished by her remarkable prowess in steering complex, large-scale projects. Namratha’s expertise is exemplified by her significant involvement in the rollout of a cutting-edge work management platform.

“Implementing work management software is a huge step toward reimagining processes that touch a lot of users. It also makes way for a connected architecture and automation,” Namratha Peddisetty explained, highlighting the project’s complexity and far-reaching impact. This project required Peddisetty to delicately balance change management and technical acumen. Namratha Peddisetty has skillfully dealt with these challenges. Her focus on user needs has been essential to the project’s success.

Before her current role, she played a part in launching Tata Cliq, an omnichannel e-commerce marketplace that rivaled industry giants like Amazon. Her responsibilities covered the mobile application, payment and return systems, and search functionality.

“Successfully launching Tata Cliq was extremely challenging. I am proud that we could spin up a platform this big in one year with more improvements,” Namratha Peddisetty reflected.

This project garnered significant press coverage and expanded e-commerce accessibility to tier-two cities in India. It demonstrated technology’s potential to bridge economic divides.

Namratha Peddisetty’s work on a holistic mobile point-of-sale solution further reflects her efforts. This product changes the retail experience by enabling cashiers to assist customers directly on the shop floor, integrating payment systems and inventory management features. These achievements further solidified her candidacy for the Global Recognition Award.

Ethical leadership and technological advancement

Throughout her career, Namratha Peddisetty has been strongly dedicated to ethical decision-making and integrity. She prioritizes privacy and security in every implementation. This establishes robust protection of user information. She incorporates accessibility considerations into her development processes, demonstrating her inclusive design that benefits all users.

Namratha Peddisetty emphasized the importance of ethical considerations in product development, saying, “I have always kept ethical decision-making and integrity as the foundation of the focus of my work. For every implementation, I have considered privacy aspects to keep user information intact while also safeguarding accessibility is addressed.”

Furthermore, Namratha Peddisetty’s skills span various tools and platforms, including Confluence, Power BI, SAP Hybris, and Adobe Workfront. She has pursued AI/Machine Learning (ML), Scrum, and Adobe Workfront certifications, which demonstrate her dedication to continuous learning.

Nurturing knowledge sharing

Beyond her primary roles, Namratha Peddisetty actively contributes to the broader tech community. She has recently ventured into publishing scholarly articles and participates in judging panels for awards and hackathons for the next generation of tech professionals. The Global Recognition Award committee cited all these knowledge-sharing efforts for her selection.

When asked about the top responsibilities of a product manager, she highlighted, “Understanding and representing user needs, defining a goal and timeframe for a product or an implementation, and managing clear communication and alignment among stakeholders are vital aspects of product management.”

She further elaborated on the role of product management in the IT industry. “Product management is an organizational function that guides every step of an implementation’s lifecycle — from understanding the need, to development, to successful launch — by focusing on the outcome and its customers first and foremost.”

Impact and future outlook

Namratha Peddisetty’s 2024 Global Recognition Award acknowledges her outstanding contributions and impact on product management and information technology. Her creative problem-solving methodology has made way for improvements within her organizations and raised the bar for the entire industry.

Technology continues to change swiftly, and professionals like Namratha Peddisetty play a key role in guiding its trajectory and safeguarding responsible implementation. Her ongoing efforts to lead technological advancements and dedication to mentoring and knowledge sharing establish her as an exemplary figure for aspiring tech leaders.

The Global Recognition Award is a fitting acknowledgment of Namratha Peddisetty’s contributions and potential for future contributions.