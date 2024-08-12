A phone for kids that parents need

Photo courtesy of Bark

Whether you’re parents to an only child or have a large family of three, four, or five kids, some things about having children just can’t be avoided. Things like infants crying in public, toddlers being unusually energized, and children outgrowing the clothes you got last week are common occurrences parents feel worldwide. However, the age of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and digital devices has slowly created a new norm in raising kids. Today, digital devices can be found everywhere. Whether in schools, at home, or in public, at some point, your child will either have or be exposed to a cell phone or other digital devices.

Being unavoidable, it is important to ensure your kids are properly prepared and understand how to stay safe using technology. Cell phone manufacturers have taken these initial steps by adding some default parental controls to their phones, but what if there were better options? What if there was a phone for kids that allowed kids to explore without parents seeming controlling? The Bark Phone is a phone for kids that is packed with smart features to make it easy for parents to be parents without excess restrictions. Let’s take a closer look at some of the advanced features of the Bark Phone that parents love.

Why a single-purpose phone for kids is necessary

With default parental controls provided by phone manufacturers, some parents believe getting a dedicated phone for kids isn’t needed. After all, why would anyone need to pay for a service if the phone comes equipped with parental controls? While these are great points, these contrarians forget to factor in the time and energy spent on these default controls.

Many new phones come with parental controls that offer app blocking, blocking of features on the phone, and other wide-ranging controls that restrict much of what makes a smartphone a smartphone. The unintended consequence of this wide-ranging parental control is that your child doesn’t feel trusted or doesn’t have enough freedom to explore the world around them and gain the confidence they need to realize themselves in the real world fully. Additionally, for some more tech-savvy kids, these tools can be avoided through a third-party app, proxy website, or other methods.

The Bark Phone exists for these reasons, and advanced and robust apps like Bark are taking households by storm. Unlike default manufacturer settings, Bark offers monitoring across multiple platforms, including texts, emails, and social media. Childhood bullying is a problem that has plagued generations, and this phone for kids addresses these issues by using AI-assisted learning to detect cyberbullying, inappropriate content, and other signs of mental health concerns. These monitoring levels are far more advanced than manufacturer default settings, which is why Bark is chosen by parents across the US.

The Bark phone: A phone packed with features

With so many advanced controls, what can parents expect from Bark? This amazing phone for kids includes monitoring communications, precision location tracking, proactive website blocking, and screen time management.

Monitoring communications: Knowing what is being said on your kid’s phone is a double-edged sword. Allowing children to communicate freely with their friends and peers is important to build trust in your household. The Bark Phone takes a passive and active role in providing safety. Bark has a consistently updated library of trigger words and topics that will notify parents and guardians if children reach topics requiring notice or intervention. This helpful feature means the Bark Phone can grow with your kids as they mature.

Manage screen time: Managing screen time is the most common form of parental control, and it is extremely useful for keeping kids’ overall well-being in check. The new slang kids use is “brain rot,” which refers to the excess consumption of meaningless content. The Bark Phone allows parents to set screen time limits, ensuring that kids have a healthy balance between online and offline activities. The Bark Phone also has additional features like schedules and routines to take time away from screens and promote better habits away from the device.

Location tracking: While this is a common feature for default manufacturers, Bark takes it a step further. The Bark Phone allows kids to explore the world while parents can track things like vehicle speed if their child is driving or being driven by peers. The Bark Phone has real-time location tracking and geofencing features so parents can be notified when kids enter or leave designated areas.

Get the Bark phone for your family

Modern parenting doesn’t have to be difficult; it can be easily managed with the right parenting tools. With so many variables to consider in internet and social media safety, it’s clear that tools like the Bark Phone are essential for any household. To learn more about internet safety and parental controls, visit Bark for the latest information on raising kids in the digital age. Contact Bark and get the Bark Phone for kids for your children today.