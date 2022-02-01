A newly discovered asteroid is only the second of its kind

Aetist's illustration of Trojan Asteroid 2020 XL5 Source - ESA

In 2020, astronomers thought they’d found something incredible: the second so-called Earth Trojan asteroid ever seen. Now, a new team of researchers has confirmed that it’s real.

Trojan asteroids are usually associated with the two vast swarms of asteroids that lead and trail the planet Jupiter on its orbit around the Sun. Each of the Jupiter Trojan’s congregate around one of Jupiter’s stable Lagrange points: either L 4 , existing 60° ahead of the planet in its orbit, or L 5 , 60°

But Jupiter isn’t the only planet having its own Trojan asteroids. When scientists talk about Jupiter Trojans, they are talking about specific asteroids that are in orbit around Jupiter. But the general term, “trojans,” applies to other small Solar System bodies with similar relationships to larger bodies.

For example, there are both Mars Trojans and Neptune Trojans. And now, after the most recent discovery in 2020, Earth has two.

The European Space Agency (ESA) points out that the physics that gives rise to the formation of these distinctive collections of ancient rocks is the same for all planets – including Earth.

Asteroid 2010 TK7 is circled in green, in this single frame taken by NASA’s Wide-field Infrared Survey Explorer, or WISE. The majority of the other dots are stars or galaxies far beyond our solar system. This image was taken in infrared light at a wavelength of 4.6 microns in Oct. 2010. Source – NASA/JPL-Caltech/UCLA. Public Domain

The discovery of the first Earth Trojan

While the existence of Earth Trojans had been theorised for many years, the first direct observation of one was confirmed just over a decade ago. Since then, no second Earth Trojan had been discovered – until now.

The asteroid, called 2010 TK7, is nearly 1,000 feet (300 meters) across and is currently leading the Earth by about 50 million miles (80 million kilometers). The asteroid was found by scientists with the aid of the Wide-field Infrared Survey Explorer (WISE) satellite launched in 2009.

“This one has behavior much more interesting than I thought we would find,” study co-author Martin Connors, an astronomer at Athabasca University in Canada, told SPACE.com. “It seems to do things not seen for Trojans before. Still, it had to have some kind of extreme behavior to move it far enough from its Lagrangian point (The L-4 point) to get within our view.”

A (not drawn to scale!) contour plot of the effective potential of a two-body system. (the Sun and Earth here), showing the 5 Lagrange points. An object orbiting in free-fall could trace out a contour (such as the Moon, shown). Source – NASA, Public Domain

The discovery of the second Earth Trojan

The asteroid called 2020 XL5 was discovered by the Pan-STARRS survey in December 2020 and later recognized as an Earth trojan in January 2021. The Pan-STARRS facility is located at the Haleakala Observatory in Hawaii and consists of astronomical cameras, telescopes and a computing facility

Details of the discovery of 2020 XL5 was published today, February 1, in Nature Communications. ESA’s NEOCC provided important support to the research.

The new asteroid is three times larger than 2010 TK7, and it will remain a Trojan for the next 4,000 years. The new paper, co-authored by astronomer Toni Santana-Ros from the University of Barcelona in Spain, also shows that our biggest ground-based telescopes can be aimed low on the horizon to spot things that have previously gone unseen.

“The discovery of 2020 XL5 as an Earth Trojan, confirms that 2010 TK7 is not a rare exception and that there are probably more,” said Santana-Ros, according to Gizmodo. “This encourages us to keep enhancing our survey strategies to find, if exists, the first primordial Earth Trojan.”

“In order to improve the knowledge of its orbit, we performed follow-up observations in February and March 2021, which allowed us to calculate with great accuracy the orbit of the object. In turn, this allowed us to find ancillary data of the object in the data archive.”