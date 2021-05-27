A momentous event – Tasmanian devils born on Australia’s mainland for the first time in 3,000 years

Tasmanian Devils released in Barrington Tops by Aussie Ark, August 2020 Image by Catemoff, CC SA 4.0.

After conservationists reintroduced the species into a sanctuary north of Sydney in late 2020, seven baby Tasmanian devils, called joeys, have been born in the wild in mainland Australia more than 3,000 years after they died out in the country.

The Tasmanian devil, (Sarcophilus harrisii) is a carnivorous marsupial belonging to the family Dasyuridae. Until recently, the Tasmanian devil was only found on the island of Tasmania, after becoming extinct on the Australian mainland about 3,000 years ago.

There has been much debate as to what was responsible for the devil’s extinction, with climate change, an increase in the human population, and the introduction of dingos, an ancient linage of the dog family all being thrown into the mix.

In 1941, devils became officially protected, and since then, scientists have contended that earlier concerns over the threat to livestock were overestimated and misplaced. Since the 1990s, devil facial tumour disease (DFTD) has drastically reduced the population and now threatens the survival of the species, which in 2008 was declared to be endangered.

The government of Tasmania undertook a project to reduce the impact of the disease on the devils, including an initiative to build up a group of healthy devils in captivity, isolated from the disease.

A total of 26 healthy devils were reintroduced into Barrington Wildlife Sanctuary in 2020 through a collaboration between the nonprofits Global Wildlife Conservation and WildArk. Tasmanian devil Image by :/ :\ from Austin, TX, CC SA 2,.0

And now, just months after their release, the creatures have successfully reproduced — and conservationists have identified the tiny marsupials, which they say are the size of shelled peanuts, inside the pouches of the mothers, according to CNN Travel.

“We have been working tirelessly for the better part of 10 years to return Devils to the wild of mainland Australia with the hope that they would establish a sustainable population. Once they were back, it was entirely up to them,” Aussie Ark said in a statement on Monday.

“We had been watching them from afar until it was time to step in and confirm the birth of our first wild joeys. And what a moment it was!”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.