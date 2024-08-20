A chronicle of multi-tech applications: From mastery to milestone

Photo by Enric Moreu on Unsplash

Opinions expressed by Digital Journal contributors are their own.

Society has reached a point where technology has become omnipresent. It’s present at work, school, recreational spaces, and, most importantly, healthcare settings.

While there is a certain degree of fear that technology will one day be predominantly prevalent in professional sectors, there is reason to believe that rather than replacing people’s jobs, it is an avenue to add a whole new breed of employment. The evolution of technology in various industries also represents a revolution for humanity.

Paving a path from mastery to milestone, Falguni Mehrotra speaks words of empowerment on the importance of multi-tech applications, “I’ve always believed that technology should simplify and enhance user experience. Technology holds immense power to supercharge people’s lifestyles in ways that improve the quality of life on a variety of levels.”

Being the prolific individual that she is, Mehrotra’s name is synonymous with software development and product management excellence. With 10 years worth of vast experience working in numerous fields, she has come to know the tech industry like the back of her hand.

The realization of a tech dream in healthcare

When a project produces results that help the greater good, it has the power to turn technology into an instrument for change. One initiative that strongly aligns with this objective is Mehrotra’s healthcare invention known as Dr. Update. Designed for the U.S. government, this application has redefined how hospitals manage patient routines, increasing productivity and boosting business by 56%.

Dr. Update provides hospital stakeholders with easy access to the platform whenever needed. At its core, the service streamlines the prescription process by acting as a seamless conduit. Once a practitioner prescribes medication, it is instantly forwarded to the pharmacy, allowing patients to pick up their medication without any hassle. “The system was seamlessly integrated with other hospital systems. I oversaw the entire system development while working at Netsmartz,” says Mehrotra.

Apart from the business aspect of Dr. Update, the goal was to create a solution that would simplify complex processes and improve overall patient care. After all, medical treatments need to be effective, not complicated.

This project epitomizes blending technical expertise with strategic vision, bringing forth solutions that profoundly impact industry practices and human care.

Travel tech: The White Label loyalty system

Technology is also becoming increasingly relevant in the travel industry. The continuous integration of tech in travel opens up more room for creativity to flow and intersect and various revenue and client perks opportunities. At the center of this boom is Mehrotra and her signature flair for diverse software engineering at Expedia Group.

Expedia Group is a US-based travel tech company known for its series of metasearch engines like Expedia, CheapTickets, Wotif, Trivago, and Travelocity. Within this multi-branched enterprise, Mehrotra has devised the White Label Template Space of Loyalty. This program efficiently represents the skyrocketing technology growth within the industry. The primary order of business was to build platforms for other companies to run their travel loyalty systems. This allows customers to earn and burn points along with their purchases.

The benefits lean both ways, as the partner can increase their acquisition with co-branded credit card companies and suppliers. Given that the tool helps create campaigns based on the credit card used by a customer, widespread collaboration ties grow exponentially. Moreover, the White Label Loyalty System has, so far, garnered revenue growth of nearly 50%.

“The benefit for partners is that they can offer multiple package benefits to their customers. Partners can build the campaign separately for each LOB in a package as per the earned margin,” shares Mehrotra. “This will help partners to put less rates on flight and more on hotels and transportation, as they earn more margin on the hotel and less on the airline. Walmart + and other partners are excited to have this and running campaigns every month. This increased the acquisition rate to 60%.”

With a rewards program in place, the White Label Template Space of Loyalty helped Expedia Group promote tourism, boost customer satisfaction, and generate an uptick in revenue.

The development and implementation of the White Label Loyalty system has successfully onboarded over 13 partners, including Walmart+, Delta Airlines, Alaska Airlines, and RBC, with custom features. This stratagem generated multiple billions in revenue.

Leadership and community engagement

Beyond technical achievements, fostering progress and empowerment within the tech community is just as important for Mehrotra. “Despite working in the world of technology, I never lose sight of the ‘whys’ and ‘hows’ of my craft. It’s about creating channels of convenience for humans. Moreover, the best thing about this job is the connections we make with our peers and the next generation of tech innovators,” she says, sharing a glimpse into her personal disposition.

Tying in with her sentiment on mentoring up-and-coming technology authorities, Mehrotra walks the talk by being a key figure at the Women in Tech Conference.

The Women in Tech Conference is one of the most respected organizations in its field — a program that helps promote the dialogue around critical industry issues.

Addressing an audience of nearly 10,000 next-generation female tech leaders, Mehrota’s discussions cover principal elements and trade-offs in leadership. Supporting the new era of leaders begins with imparting wisdom and words of inspiration; a skill that Mehrotra has gained a masterful handle on.

Trophies of change

Falguni Mehrotra’s industry recognition, including her nomination for the Global Product Leader of the Year Award at the Women in Tech Conference 2023, underscores her influential status. Serving as a track chair and judge at prestigious tech events further solidifies her standing even further.

With diverse certifications from SAFE Agile to AWS cloud migration, Mehrotra’s persistent pursuit of breakthrough after breakthrough is transparent. Her harmony of technical prowess and strategic leadership distinguishes her in the tech realm, meriting the 2024 Global Recognition Award. Beyond financial metrics, Mehrotra’s impact resonates through technological innovation, industry standards, and community engagement, inspiring those next in line to spark change.

Innovation is a journey

As the information technology sector continues to evolve, the contributions of tech specialists are becoming more solid pieces of the puzzle. The presence of technology in every sector under the sun is indispensable, and it is bound to snowball in positive ways over the next few years.

Innovation is an ongoing journey, involving the continual effort to push past limits and make a meaningful impact. “I’m honored to be a part of such a vibrant, ever-evolving industry. Technology can find its place anywhere in the world, and I’m certain that it will continue to render waves of positive change for everyone. Innovation is, after all, a journey,” concludes Falguni Mehrotra, underlining the indispensability of technological advancements in a world gone digital.