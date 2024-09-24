97 million new jobs from AI by 2025: Is your data safe?

How secure is your data? Privacy in the modern age. Image by Tim Sandle

AI will bring 97 million new jobs by 2025, but with this change comes data privacy risks. As companies start using more AI, keeping data safe is crucial for both personal security and protecting businesses.



Cybersecurity Expert Peter F. Frandsen, CTO of Partisia has explained to Digital Journal seven tips to help people and companies stay safe in an AI-powered world.



As artificial intelligence (AI) becomes part of our daily work, protecting data is more important than ever. Frandsen, emphasizes that: “as we integrate AI deeper into our workflows, the protection of data becomes paramount.”



According to the World Economic Forum, AI will create scores of different jobs over the next two years. To survive and thrive in this changing world, it’s critical to protect both personal and company data. Here are seven simple tips to ensure your data remains safe in this AI-powered era.

Frandsen’s tips are:



Know What Data AI Uses

According to Frandsen: “AI depends heavily on data to function. It processes huge amounts of information to make decisions, including personal or sensitive company data. For example, AI models used by companies like Google rely on massive datasets. Knowing what data AI systems access can help prevent privacy issues.”



Use Strong Encryption

Frandsen notes: “Encryption is key to protecting your data. It turns your information into a code only the right people can read. AI systems handle a lot of data, and encryption helps keep it safe. Apple, for instance, uses encryption in its iMessages to protect user information.”



Follow a Zero-Trust Model

Frandsen finds: “A zero-trust security approach means no one is trusted by default. Every user, device, and system must be verified before data access. This is especially important as AI becomes part of more jobs. A report from IBM found that insider threats have grown by 47%, showing how important it is to verify everything.”



Stay Updated on Privacy Laws

Frandsen considers: “As AI grows, new data protection laws continue to be introduced. For instance, the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) in Europe ensures AI systems handling personal data are transparent and accountable. Following these rules helps avoid fines and keeps customer trust.”



Train Employees on AI Security

Frandsen is of the view: “With 97 million AI jobs coming by 2025, teaching workers about AI security risks is essential. Employees should learn to spot threats like phishing or data leaks. Regular training helps everyone understand how to use AI safely.”



Audit AI Systems Regularly

Here Frandsen opines: “AI models can change over time, and regular checks are needed to spot weaknesses. According to a study by the Ponemon Institute, it takes an average of 287 days to find and fix a data breach. Regular audits can help reduce this time and limit damage.”



Use Privacy-Enhancing Tech

On this, Frandsen thinks: “Privacy-enhancing technologies (PETs) help protect data while still allowing AI to analyze it. Technologies like secure multi-party computation ensure that sensitive data stays private even during analysis.”



Based on these thoughts and with AI transforming the workforce, the need for data security has probably never been more critical.