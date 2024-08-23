5 ways AI is changing healthcare data integration and patient outcomes

Photo by National Cancer Institute on Unsplash

Like the rest of the world, the healthcare sector is starting to integrate artificial intelligence into its core workflows. By leveraging this emerging tech, healthcare providers can engage with patients remotely, analyze medical histories to predict potential future health issues, and get deeper insights into patient health — ultimately helping them make better and more informed decisions.

Sivachandran Selvaraj, senior architect and healthcare leader at IBM, is playing a key role in healthcare AI integration by leading the development of application programming interfaces (APIs) that allow for the consolidation of crucial medical data into a single platform. With access to this unified infrastructure, AI tools can accurately analyze data to assist health practitioners with little to no errors or inconsistencies.

Learn more about how Sivachandran Selvaraj is driving healthcare AI innovation and the five main applications of artificial intelligence in this vital industry.

Sivachandran Selvaraj and his work in healthcare

With over 15 years of industry experience, Selvaraj is currently working as a senior architect and healthcare leader at IBM. His work consists of leading the development of application programming interfaces, which are essentially connecting tools that allow disparate systems to interact with each other. These APIs are being implemented nationwide at the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

By leveraging these APIs, parties across the industry — from individual physicians to large healthcare facilities — can consolidate their medical data onto centralized online platforms. This is an incredible boon to the healthcare sector, which has historically been notorious for segregating data across countless different platforms, paper files, and electronic medical records. With a centralized platform, providers can have access to an organized and consistent exchange of patient records, provider information, and medical research.

A notable example of Selvaraj’s work was the development of the Patient Access API, an interface that allows patients to access all their patient data (such as their appointment history, claims, prescriptions, and test results) on a public application. He developed this concurrently with the Provider Directory API, which collects all health provider information onto a single platform, which users can search by criteria like location and medical specialties. These APIs have been integrated into 64% of Medicare centers since their simultaneous launch in May 2020, giving millions of patients and providers a comprehensive overview of their medical records.

Selvaraj’s efforts to create these holistic platforms have been crucial for the successful integration of artificial intelligence into healthcare operations. By having access to a unified platform of high-quality data, AI can conduct a more thorough and accurate analysis with minimal errors, ultimately leading to a more effective application of these tools.

With that in mind, here are five key applications of AI in healthcare systems that are made possible thanks to the work of industry experts like Sivachandran Selvaraj.

1. Streamlining administrative tasks

Physicians spend an average of 15 hours a week solely on administrative work such as billing, appointment scheduling, and updating patient records — time that could be spent on actively helping people. However, it’s possible to streamline these tasks with artificial intelligence.

AI can take all relevant patient data (such as their health records and provider information) to automatically generate bills, process claims to patients’ health providers, document the events of each appointment, and schedule future appointments based on the physician’s availability. These tools greatly reduce the risk of human error and allow physicians to spend more time with their patients.

2. Enhancing patient communication

Patients can also leverage this emerging tech with the use of generative AI like virtual assistants and chatbots. These tools can be deployed by health facilities or providers to interact with patients and deliver personalized assistance — such as reminding them of upcoming scheduled appointments, providing them with virtual prescriptions, notifying them of important test results, or guiding them to specialized assistance centers based on their symptoms.

This technology played a vital role during the surge of the COVID-19 pandemic when around 30% of health facilities were using chatbots to communicate remotely with patients, thereby minimizing face-to-face interactions and keeping essential personnel safe.

3. Analyzing medical histories

Thanks to centralized data platforms made by experts like Selvaraj, artificial intelligence can analyze historical patient data, detect hidden patterns, and identify potential future health problems. For example, machine learning algorithms can take a patient’s historical blood sugar data, compare it to trends in diabetic patients, and inform practitioners of at-risk individuals — allowing for early intervention.

These tools can also ingest data from wearable devices that track patients’ vital signs (like heart rate or blood pressure) to alert health providers of any significant deviations in real-time.

4. Improving diagnostic accuracy

Health technicians can also use AI to analyze medical imaging, such as X-rays, CT scans, and MRIs. Machine learning algorithms can be trained to locate and identify abnormalities by recognizing visual patterns associated with different medical conditions, empowering providers to deliver early interventions and save lives. For example, AI algorithms have shown a 93% accuracy in detecting breast cancer, surpassing traditional mammography systems by 7%.

5. Advancing medical development

Finally, artificial intelligence can aid research and pharmaceutical companies by accelerating the development and testing of new drugs and vaccines. In the future, AI is presumed to be able to reliably predict the solubility of compounds to advance the chemical formulation process and testing period, look through vast patient datasets to identify suitable candidates for clinical trials, and provide insights on how to alter the drug based on their symptoms and reactions.

While these techniques are currently still being tested, recent research shows that clinical trials of AI-discovered medications have a 90% success rate during the Phase I trial stage — far higher than historic industry averages.

Integrating AI into healthcare

Thanks to efforts by industry experts like Sivachandran Selvaraj, the healthcare industry is able to integrate high-quality data into AI tools and dramatically improve results. By leveraging AI, health professionals can streamline manual processes, detect potential health issues, and successfully develop new pharmaceutical drugs, leading to an enhanced efficiency of healthcare delivery.To learn more about the benefits of AI in healthcare operations, check out Selvaraj’s published articles on Google Scholar and ResearchGate.