Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Tech & Science

40 years in prison for ex-CIA coder who leaked hacking tools to WikiLeaks

A former CIA programmer was sentenced to 40 years in prison for leaking the US spy agency’s most valuable hacking tools to WikiLeaks.
AFP

Published

The Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) seal is displayed in the lobby of CIA Headquarters in Langley, Virginia
The Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) seal is displayed in the lobby of CIA Headquarters in Langley, Virginia - Copyright AFP Yuri CORTEZ
The Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) seal is displayed in the lobby of CIA Headquarters in Langley, Virginia - Copyright AFP Yuri CORTEZ

A former CIA programmer was sentenced to 40 years in prison on Thursday for leaking the US spy agency’s most valuable hacking tools to WikiLeaks.

Joshua Schulte, 35, was found guilty in 2022 of espionage and other charges in what the CIA called a “digital Pearl Harbor” — the largest data breach in the history of the intelligence agency.

“Schulte betrayed his country by committing some of the most brazen, heinous crimes of espionage in American history,” US Attorney Damian Williams said in a statement.

“He caused untold damage to our national security in his quest for revenge against the CIA for its response to Schulte’s security breaches while employed there.”

US District Judge Jesse Furman sentenced Schulte to 40 years in prison for espionage, computer hacking, contempt of court, making false statements to the FBI and child pornography.

Schulte worked for the CIA’s elite hacking unit from 2012 to 2016 when he quietly took cyber tools used to break into computer and technology systems, according to court documents.

After quitting his job, he sent them to WikiLeaks, which began publishing the classified data in March 2017.

“Schulte’s theft and disclosure immediately and profoundly damaged the CIA’s ability to collect foreign intelligence against America’s adversaries; placed CIA personnel, programs, and assets directly at risk; and cost the CIA hundreds of millions of dollars,” prosecutors said.

The leaked data included a collection of malware, viruses, trojans, and “zero day” exploits that, once leaked out, were available for use by foreign intelligence groups, hackers and cyber extortionists around the world, they said.

Schulte was an early suspect after WikiLeaks began publishing the secrets, but was quietly charged in September 2017 only with having a large cache of child pornography on his computer.

Charges related to the theft and transmission of national defense information, under the Espionage Act, were added later.

In 2020, a jury convicted him on two lesser charges of lying and contempt of court, but it was hung on the other charges.

In 2022, a new jury convicted Schulte on eight counts under the Espionage Act and one count of obstruction. He was convicted of child pornography charges last year.

The leak spurred the US government to consider tough action against WikiLeaks, which then-CIA director Mike Pompeo called a “hostile intelligence service.”

The US government then moved to indict WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange on espionage charges. Assange is currently in Britain fighting extradition to the United States.

In this article:Cia, Hacking, Justice, Schulte, US, wikileaks
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

UN reports indicate at least 122 journalists and media workers have been killed in Gaza since the October 7 attacks by Hamas on Israel UN reports indicate at least 122 journalists and media workers have been killed in Gaza since the October 7 attacks by Hamas on Israel

World

UN experts decry killing, silencing of journalists in Gaza

UN reports indicate at least 122 journalists and media workers have been killed in Gaza since the October 7 attacks by Hamas on Israel...

22 hours ago
The new Apple Vision Pro headset is displayed during the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference on June 05, 2023 in Cupertino, California The new Apple Vision Pro headset is displayed during the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference on June 05, 2023 in Cupertino, California

Tech & Science

US Apple fans get hands on $3,500 Vision Pro

US Apple stores on Friday will start selling the Vision Pro, the tech giant's $3,499 headset and its first major release since the Apple...

10 mins ago
A kayak in a dried-out reservoir in Girona in Catalonia A kayak in a dried-out reservoir in Girona in Catalonia

World

Catalonia declares drought emergency for Barcelona

A kayak in a dried-out reservoir in Girona in Catalonia - Copyright AFP Richard A. BrooksRosa SULLEIROSpain’s northeastern Catalonia region declared a drought emergency...

23 hours ago
Israeli security forces deploy while clashing with Palestinians during the funeral of 19-year-old Labib Damidi, who was shot dead by settlers in the occupied West Bank town of Huwara on October 6, 2023 Israeli security forces deploy while clashing with Palestinians during the funeral of 19-year-old Labib Damidi, who was shot dead by settlers in the occupied West Bank town of Huwara on October 6, 2023

World

Biden imposes sanctions over ‘intolerable’ Israeli settler violence

Israeli security forces deploy while clashing with Palestinians during the funeral of 19-year-old Labib Damidi, who was shot dead by settlers in the occupied...

18 hours ago