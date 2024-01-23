Tech & Science ByAFP Published January 23, 2024 Netflix subscribers jump by 13 million in 4th quarter In this article:Earnings, Internet, television Written By AFP With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives. Advertisement Trending Business Op-Ed: How to pay producers for materials used in AI training — Cheapskate or not? World Indian tycoon Adani bets big on vast solar and wind plant Tech & Science Japan’s little Moon toy: the camera probe ready to roll World Israel bombards Gaza’s south as leaders discuss post-war future Tech & Science Climate change presents ‘a lethal risk’ to Londoners You may also like: World Major 7.0 earthquake hits China-Kyrgyzstan border This photo taken on September 13, 2019 shows a general view of the city of Aksu, China, some 140 kilometres from the epicentre of... AFP23 hours ago World Colombian government, ELN rebels resume peace talks in Havana Founded in 1964, the ELN had more than 5,800 combatants in 2022, according to Colombian authorities - Copyright AFP/File Daniel LEALColombia’s government and the... AFP22 hours ago World EU under pressure to defuse farmers’ anger From rising fuel costs to anger over green regulations, the farmers' list of grievances is long - Copyright AFP/File THOMAS KIENZLEJulien GIRAULTEU agriculture ministers... AFP20 hours ago World Trump seeks to sew up nomination in New Hampshire showdown Donald Trump aims to steamroll his way toward the Republican presidential nomination Tuesday in the New Hampshire primary. AFP16 hours ago