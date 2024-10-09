3 vegetation management techniques for right-of-way areas

Photo by Kirill Gorlov on Adobe Stock

Right-of-way areas are basically those involved in common transport. They include federal highways and roads, public airports, pipelines, irrigation waterways, areas around locks and dams, bicycle paths, and electric utilities. Maintaining right-of-way areas is important for several reasons.

One, vehicles need a safe recovery zone to stop when they accidentally leave the road. Trees growing next to roadsides are a significant cause of fatalities. Sign visibility and sight distance can also be compromised by undesired vegetation along roads. Finally, roadside vegetation can impede drainage, leading to road damage.

For these reasons, it helps to keep right-of-way vegetation in check. Below are some management techniques to consider:

1. Biological control

Biological control uses living organisms to curb undesired vegetation. These organisms include insects, birds, animals, and plant pathogens. They’re introduced calculatedly to suppress the growth of specific undesired vegetation. This is usually done by state and federal agencies. But licensed private companies can also undertake this task. So, you might want to look for a reliable vegetation management company TX if you live in this state and need to control weeds near your property.

Insects may kill specific weeds by hollowing seed heads and eating plant roots. For example, the Chrysolina beetle can be used to control St. Johnswort, Microlarinus weevils puncturevine, flea beetle alligator weed, head weevil nodding thistle, and the cinnabar moth tansy ragwort. With time, the insects multiply into great numbers and can effectively curb weed growth.

The use of plant pathogens isn’t widely used, but is still effective. The fungus Chondrostereum purpureum can be used to control shrubby vegetation. It causes silver leaf disease, which can eradicate poplar and willow. On the other hand, Puccinia chondrillina can be used to control skeleton weed. This rust fungus infects and damages skeleton weed, impairing its growth.

To note, biological control methods are inexpensive and have minimal environmental impact compared to other methods like the use of herbicides. However, they must be used carefully to ensure the control organisms don’t harm native species in the vicinity or lead to unforeseen ecological consequences.

2. Mechanical control

This is the physical removal or destruction of unwanted vegetation by use of tools and machinery. Many right of way vegetation management TX companies and those in other areas mostly use mechanical control. Below is a list of key mechanical control techniques:

Mowing: For large, flat areas, tractor-mounted mowers are ideal. They cover extensive areas quickly. They’re effective for the control of grasses and herbaceous plants, cutting them to a uniform height. For more complex terrains, like those with slopes or near utility structures, you may need smaller, more maneuverable mowing equipment. Mowing is particularly effective for annual and biennial plants that need to be cut before they set seed and spread further. This method isn’t effective for woody plants.

For large, flat areas, tractor-mounted mowers are ideal. They cover extensive areas quickly. They’re effective for the control of grasses and herbaceous plants, cutting them to a uniform height. For more complex terrains, like those with slopes or near utility structures, you may need smaller, more maneuverable mowing equipment. Mowing is particularly effective for annual and biennial plants that need to be cut before they set seed and spread further. This method isn’t effective for woody plants. Cutting or pruning: This method is ideal for trees and bushes invading right-of-way areas. Arborists take care to prune this vegetation selectively because it holds sentimental value. Extensive damage of trees isn’t appropriate. It’s best to prune trees directly after full leaf out, instead of waiting until late summer or winter because they will have sprouted vigorously. Pruning is often done using large mechanical brush cutters, chainsaws, hand saws, brush hooks, and axes.

This method is ideal for trees and bushes invading right-of-way areas. Arborists take care to prune this vegetation selectively because it holds sentimental value. Extensive damage of trees isn’t appropriate. It’s best to prune trees directly after full leaf out, instead of waiting until late summer or winter because they will have sprouted vigorously. Pruning is often done using large mechanical brush cutters, chainsaws, hand saws, brush hooks, and axes. Burning: This technique involves setting small, controlled fires to remove unwanted plants. It’s effective for managing perennial grasses and woody shrubs that can quickly encroach on roadsides, railway tracks, and utility corridors. This control method also helps create firebreaks that can help reduce wildfire risks. However, it requires carefully planning to prevent uncontrolled fire spread.

This technique involves setting small, controlled fires to remove unwanted plants. It’s effective for managing perennial grasses and woody shrubs that can quickly encroach on roadsides, railway tracks, and utility corridors. This control method also helps create firebreaks that can help reduce wildfire risks. However, it requires carefully planning to prevent uncontrolled fire spread. Flooding: Flooding can effectively control vegetation along the edges of canals and navigable rivers or lakes. Inundating such areas with water suppresses terrestrial plant growth. Submerging the roots and lower portions of parts stresses plants not adapted to prolonged wet conditions, killing them. It’s best to use this method at particular times of the year to ensure the vegetation doesn’t impede waterflow.

The choice of technique depends on the type of vegetation, the size of the area, and the specific management goals.

Note that mechanical control techniques are often expensive, sometimes costing up to four times compared to chemical or biological control.

Photo by ViennaFrame on Adobe Stock

3. Chemical control

Where mechanical control is impractical, for example where rights-of-way cross rugged, mountainous terrain, chemical methods can be used. Chemical control methods mainly utilize herbicides and plant growth regulators.

Herbicides can be applied to the soil or to plant foliage. Soil-based herbicides are taken up by seeds or vegetative plant parts under the ground. They must remain in the soil in an active or available form for some time. Herbicides applied to the foliage must directly contact plant tissue, killing weeds within a few hours or days.

When using herbicides, care must be taken to ensure desirable plants aren’t hurt.

Conclusion

Controlling vegetation along right-of-way areas takes a profound understanding of the kind of plant encroaching the utilities and what method can best be used for its control without a significant environmental impact. To note, the utilities in concerts, including roads, pipelines, and electricity lines, often border properties. Thus, vegetation control must be carried out with precision to ensure the neighboring properties aren’t harmed.