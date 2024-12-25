Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Tech & Science

2025 Cyber Predictions: Identity, AI, and Fraud Trends

In an era of sophisticated fraud, this adaptive approach will be essential for companies ready to innovate.
Avatar photo

Published

Biometrics in use at Washington Dulles International Airport. — Photo: U.S. DHS/ Public domain
Biometrics in use at Washington Dulles International Airport. — Photo: U.S. DHS/ Public domain

Bala Kumar, CPTO at Jumio has been considering the critical trends set to shape cybersecurity and identity verification in 2025. The year could 2025 mark a game-changing shift in identity verification with the rise of continuous adaptive trust.

These include the rise of continuous adaptive trust, the industrialization of fraud, and the challenges posed by AI, privacy, and compliance. Kumar has a particular focus on e-commerce and online identity verification.

Bots and AI agents will dominate dating apps and e-commerce sites, from swiping right to snagging tickets

According to Kumar: “As of this year, bot traffic has skyrocketed, now accounting for nearly half of all internet traffic. This alarming trend, compounded by the rise of AI agents, is set to unleash a wave of automated activity on e-commerce and dating platforms, fundamentally disrupting user engagement and sales. These platforms will face an unprecedented surge in automated bot activity, capable of manipulating various profile types and purchasing strategies at an alarming scale — without any human oversight.”

With online dating, Kumar thinks: “On dating apps, bots and AI agents will ruthlessly optimize profiles to capture clicks and interactions, blurring the lines between authentic connections and deceptive facades. For e-commerce, bots will wreak havoc on online shopping, particularly during high-demand events like concert ticket sales. Major platforms like Ticketmaster are already battling bots that can snatch up tickets within seconds, and with the added sophistication of AI agents, this competition for coveted items is expected to intensify.” 

How might these complexities be addressed? Kumar states: “The rise of bots and AI agents poses not only a technical challenge but also a significant threat to consumer trust and market integrity. It compels platforms to act decisively. Given that bots have the power to drastically distort user engagement and purchasing behaviors, it is crucial for platforms to respond effectively. They must deploy robust identity verification tools and advanced liveness detection technologies to unmask bot-operated accounts and safeguard the integrity of their businesses.”

Liveness Detection Tech Will Redefine Trust in the Digital World

Addressing online assessment, Kumar predicts: “In 2025, the landscape of online identity verification will be revolutionized by advancements in liveness detection technologies, particularly through innovations like the multicolored lights system. This cutting-edge technology will be capable of rapidly and accurately distinguishing real users from fraudulent representations by flashing varied colored lights during identity verification processes, analyzing the reflections and subtle changes in a way that only genuine human presence can manifest.” 

Further, Kumar expects: “As fraudsters continue to leverage sophisticated techniques such as deepfakes and AI-generated identities, these enhanced liveness detection methods will become indispensable. They will ensure that digital interactions, from banking and e-commerce to social media and beyond, are not only secure but also inherently trustworthy, reinforcing the foundational trust that digital economies rely upon. This will not only deter fraud but also streamline the user experience, making security checks seamless and almost imperceptible to genuine users.”

In this article:artifiical intelligence, Data, Internet, Predictions, Verification
Avatar photo
Written By

Dr. Tim Sandle is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for science news. Tim specializes in science, technology, environmental, business, and health journalism. He is additionally a practising microbiologist; and an author. He is also interested in history, politics and current affairs.

You may also like:

Tech & Science

End-point security: More disruption to come in 2025

Organizations face increasingly complex challenges: a growing attack surface, the rise of hybrid work, and the urgent need for cost-efficient.

10 hours ago
Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem Pierbattista Pizzaballa leads a Christmas procession outside the Church of the Nativity in Bethlehem Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem Pierbattista Pizzaballa leads a Christmas procession outside the Church of the Nativity in Bethlehem

World

Bethlehem marks sombre Christmas under shadow of war

Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem Pierbattista Pizzaballa leads a Christmas procession outside the Church of the Nativity in Bethlehem - Copyright AFP HAZEM BADERSébastien DUVALHundreds...

23 hours ago

Tech & Science

First demonstration of quantum teleportation over busy Internet cables

Scientists have quantified light scattering to find exact areas to place photons to keep them safe from other particles.

16 hours ago
Volvo Cars announces IPO to raise nearly $2.9 billion Volvo Cars announces IPO to raise nearly $2.9 billion

Tech & Science

EVs top the safest cars list for 2025

Each brand in the top 5 achieved a 100 percent safety score, meaning all of their cars received only 5-star ratings for overall vehicle...

15 hours ago