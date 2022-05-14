Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Sports

Ukrainians show strength at Deaflympics in Brazil

With two days left to go in the Deaflympics in Brazil, Ukraine had a commanding lead in the medal table.

Published

President of the Ukraine Paralympic committee, Valeriy Sushkevych, said his nation's success at the Deaflympics in Brazil show they are 'a real powerful, independent and democratic country'
President of the Ukraine Paralympic committee, Valeriy Sushkevych, said his nation's success at the Deaflympics in Brazil show they are 'a real powerful, independent and democratic country' - Copyright AFP Anthony WALLACE
President of the Ukraine Paralympic committee, Valeriy Sushkevych, said his nation's success at the Deaflympics in Brazil show they are 'a real powerful, independent and democratic country' - Copyright AFP Anthony WALLACE
Silvio AVILA, with Louis GENOT in Rio de Janeiro

When Rymma Filimoshkina practiced the hammer throw in the yard near her house in Mariupol at the start of the Ukraine war, her neighbors thought she was throwing a bomb.

But her “weapon” isn’t one of destruction: it just won the 33-year-old deaf athlete a gold medal at the Deaflympics in Brazil.

Thousands of kilometers (miles) from the conflict at home, the Ukrainian team is raking in the medals at the Olympics for the deaf, which opened on May 1 and wrap up Sunday in the southern city of Caxias do Sul.

With two days left to go in the Games, Ukraine had a commanding lead in the medal table, with a total of 116 — more than double the second-place United States.

“In this event, we show the world we exist: we are Ukraine, a real powerful, independent and democratic country,” said Valeriy Sushkevych, president of the Ukraine Paralympic committee.

“One soldier called us and said: in between battles, we support you on TV. Your fighting spirit in sports is very important for us,” he told AFP.

– ‘Really want’ peace –

Ukraine has a history of punching above its weight in disabled sport.

Its Paralympic program owes its success to two and a half decades of specialized schools in every region of the country for children with disabilities, who start participating in sporting programs at an early age, Sushkevych says.

Ukraine finished sixth in the medal table at the Summer Paralympics in Tokyo last year, and second at the Winter Paralympics in Beijing in March, just after Russia launched its invasion.

The team’s success at the Deaflympics is symbolically charged: Ukraine had finished second in the medal table at the last three editions of the event — behind Russia, which was banned from all international competitions over the invasion.

“I dedicate these medals to Ukraine. I’m very proud to represent my country,” said a smiling Dmytro Levin, a 24-year-old native of Kharkiv, speaking in sign language after winning two golds and a bronze in orienteering.

“I’m happy to have won this medal for Ukraine. But all I really want is peace,” said 15-year-old Sofia Chernomorova, who won bronze in badminton.

– ‘Didn’t hear the sirens’ –

Filimoshkina said she still remembers the vibrations she felt with every bomb that exploded in Mariupol, the port city devastated by relentless Russian strikes.

“A lot of deaf people died because they didn’t hear the air raid sirens and went outside at the wrong time,” she said.

Her teammate Julia Kysylova, who won silver in the hammer throw, said that for a long time, she was sure they would have to cancel their trip for the Games.

“When the war erupted, it was impossible to train. I spent a month sheltering at home,” said the 25-year-old athlete from Nova Kakhovka, in the hard-hit southern region of Kherson.

She finally managed to flee to Spain, leaving her husband behind.

“It was a miracle we managed to cross the border. The trip took more than two days,” she said.

“After the Games, I hope to go back home and be with my husband,” she added.

“But I don’t know if that will be possible.”

In this article:Brazil, Disabled, Sports, Ukraine News
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Ukraine says more than 1,000 fighers are holding out in the Azovstal steel works in the ruined city of Mariupol Ukraine says more than 1,000 fighers are holding out in the Azovstal steel works in the ruined city of Mariupol

World

‘Better dead than captured’: Mother’s pain as son killed in Azovstal

Ukraine says more than 1,000 fighers are holding out in the Azovstal steel works in the ruined city of Mariupol - Copyright AFP TIMOTHY...

20 hours ago
A picture taken on January 24, 2022 shows Abu Dhabi, capital of the UAE which has come again under attack by Yemen's Huthi rebels A picture taken on January 24, 2022 shows Abu Dhabi, capital of the UAE which has come again under attack by Yemen's Huthi rebels

World

UAE’s ailing President Sheikh Khalifa dies aged 73

A picture taken on January 24, 2022 shows Abu Dhabi, capital of the UAE. — © AFP Anatolii STEPANOVShatha YAISHThe United Arab Emirates’ President...

13 hours ago
Russia is accused of taking tens of thousands of Ukrainians onto territory it controls and of other war crimes Russia is accused of taking tens of thousands of Ukrainians onto territory it controls and of other war crimes

World

War in Ukraine: Latest developments

Russia is accused of taking tens of thousands of Ukrainians onto territory it controls and of other war crimes - Copyright POOL/AFP Kay NietfeldHere...

14 hours ago
The foreign ministers of Group of Seven industrialised nations are meeting in northern Germany The foreign ministers of Group of Seven industrialised nations are meeting in northern Germany

World

G7 to back Ukraine ‘until victory’, France says, as EU ups aid

The foreign ministers of Group of Seven industrialised nations are meeting in northern Germany - Copyright AFP MOHAMMED ABEDThe G7 group of industrialised nations...

17 hours ago