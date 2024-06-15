Trey Cunningham wins 1st place in the men’s 110 meter hurdles at the NYC Grand Prix

Trey Cunningham competing at the NYC Grand Prix. Photo Courtesy of USATF.

American hurdler Trey Cunningham won 1st place in the men’s 110 meter hurdles race at the NYC Grand Prix.

This event took place on Sunday, June 9th, at Icahn Stadium in Randall’s Island Park, New York.

Trey Cunningham finished first in the 110 meter hurdles with a time of 13.21 seconds.

Jamaican sprinter Rasheed Broadbell was right behind him in second place with a time of 13.28 seconds, while American athlete Michael Dickson finished in third place with a time of 13.45 seconds.

On this race, Cunningham remarked, “The races leading up to the Trials have been focused on staying on my lane in the last two or three races.”

“I am ready for the Trials and we have a week of hurdling,” Cunningham admitted. “I need to work on my first seven steps. It’s the only time you get to accelerate in the race. If those get mess up, it’s hard to keep going at hurdle ten and the finish.”

All three of these men have already met the Olympic qualifying standard time for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games this summer, which is 13.27 seconds.

Cunningham will be looking to punch his ticket for the 2024 Olympic Games by competing at the U.S. Olympic Team Trials at Hayward Field at the University of Oregon in Eugene, Oregon, which will take place from June 21 to 30, 2024.

Cunningham last chatted with this journalist at the 2024 Millrose Games, which were held at The Armory in New York City back in February.

To learn more about Trey Cunningham, follow him on Instagram.