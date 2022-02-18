Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Sports

Transgender US swimmer wins Ivy League 500-yard women’s freestyle

Her case has divided opinion, with some arguing she has an unfair physiological advantage while others say she should be allowed to compete.

Published

Penn State's transgender swimmer Lia Thomas competes in the 500-yard freestyle
Penn State's transgender swimmer Lia Thomas competes in the 500-yard freestyle - Copyright AFP Joseph Prezioso
Penn State's transgender swimmer Lia Thomas competes in the 500-yard freestyle - Copyright AFP Joseph Prezioso

Transgender US swimmer Lia Thomas won the 500-yard freestyle race at the 2022 Ivy League women’s championships Thursday, defying critics who have called for her to be barred from competing.

Thomas has dominated US collegiate women’s swimming recently as a student athlete at Penn State, where just a few years ago she competed as a man.

Her case has divided opinion, with some arguing she has an unfair physiological advantage while others say she should be allowed to compete freely as a woman.

This month the governing body of swimming in the United States, USA Swimming, unveiled new guidelines which include a more stringent threshold for athletes’ testosterone levels — widely seen as making it harder for Thomas to be able to compete in major meets.

But she got the go-ahead to compete in the prestigious Ivy League championships, and came in first place with a time of 04 mins 37.32 secs Thursday — a record for Harvard University’s Blodgett Pool.

She was among three swimmers from Penn State to make the finals.

Thomas beamed and flashed a peace sign as she received the medal.

Also competing Thursday was fellow transgender swimmer Iszac Henig, who won first place in the women’s 50-yard freestyle race.

In this article:Gender, Swim, Transgender, US
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

A demonstrator holds a placard during a protest by truck drivers over pandemic health rules and the Trudeau government, outside the parliament of Canada in Ottawa on February 16, 2022 A demonstrator holds a placard during a protest by truck drivers over pandemic health rules and the Trudeau government, outside the parliament of Canada in Ottawa on February 16, 2022

World

Canadian police ready to move in to clear trucker-led protests

Canadian police massed in the capital Thursday, readying to clear a trucker-led protest that has choked Ottawa's streets.

22 hours ago
Police officers stand watch in downtown Ottawa as demonstrators continue to protest vaccine mandates and air other grievances on February 17, 2022 Police officers stand watch in downtown Ottawa as demonstrators continue to protest vaccine mandates and air other grievances on February 17, 2022

World

Canada police ready to move in to clear trucker-led protests

Canadian police massed in the capital Thursday, readying to clear a trucker-led protest that has choked Ottawa’s streets for three weeks.

18 hours ago

World

Some banks have already frozen accounts of certain individuals with the trucker convoy

Financial institutions have moved quickly to freeze the accounts of certain individuals with ties to the trucker convoy.

16 hours ago
Hasan Süzer Hasan Süzer

World

Entrepreneur Hasan Süzer amplifies Turkey’s growing medical tourism sector with Suzermed

Many patients looking for high-quality care for their medical ailments are doing so on an international scale.

19 hours ago