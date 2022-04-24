Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Sports

Tom Brady earns his ‘Lifetime Achievement Award’ at the 2022 Laureus World Sports Awards

Tom Brad recognized with the covered 2022 Laureus Lifetime Achievement Award.

Published

Tom Brady holding his 2022 Laureus Lifetime Achievement Award
Tom Brady holding his 2022 Laureus Lifetime Achievement Award. Photo Courtesy of Laureus.
Tom Brady holding his 2022 Laureus Lifetime Achievement Award. Photo Courtesy of Laureus.

Football megastar Tom Brady has a major reason to be proud. He got his due at the 2022 Laureus World Sports Awards, where he was recognized with the coveted Laureus Lifetime Achievement Award.

Brady is widely considered to be the greatest quarterback of all time, and rightfully so. He was honored alongside another US winner, Lost Boyz Inc, the inspirational Chicago baseball program which won the Laureus Sport for Good Award.

Laureus is a global organization that uses the power of sport to change the world.

Iconic quarterback Tom Brady is being honored for the first time for his remarkable career. In a digital ceremony hosted from Seville, the American football legend picked up the “Laureus Lifetime Achievement Award” after an incredible 12 months in which he won a record seventh Super Bowl playing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Brady’s illustrious career has been a superb example of remarkable longevity in a very tough sport. He is the only quarterback to win a Super Bowl in three different decades. In 2021, at 43 years 188 days, he became the oldest to win the Super Bowl as starting quarterback and the oldest to be named Super Bowl MVP.

On this prestigious award, Brady remarked, “I’ve played the sport of American Football for 31 years. I was very fortunate to fall in love with the game that’s brought so many memorable moments in my life.”

“This award was founded in the year 2000 when Nelson Mandela said, ‘Sport has the power to change the world’ and I totally agree with that. Sport transcends borders, races, religions, and ethnicities. It brings so many people together in a positive way. In my view, it brings the best out in individuals,” Brady elaborated.

“Pelé was voted for this Award in 2000. Billie Jean King was voted last year. People I really look up to. Thank you very much from the bottom of my heart. It is an incredible honor to achieve this tonight,” Brady explained.

Rob Gronkowski extols Tom Brady

NFL tight end and Brady teammate Rob Gronkowski “Gronk” states: “Tom deserves to win this Lifetime Achievement Award, Tom’s the best at what he does. He’s an exceptional player on and off the field consistently working to improve himself and others every day.”

“Always working to put the team in the best possible position, year in, year out. I have a great deal of respect for him as a person and as a friend. Congrats Tommy. You’re a Lifetime Achiever,” Gronk added.

David Beckham tips his hat to Tom Brady

Soccer superstar David Beckham praised the character and achievements of NFL sensation Tom Brady. “It is very hard to argue that the winner of this Laureus Lifetime Achievement Award is not the greatest of all time,” Beckham said.

He is a man who never took no for an answer, someone who pushed himself through every setback and proved the naysayers wrong every single time; the type of character who displays the resilience, tenacity, and leadership found only in true living legends. When I think about the peak of athletic excellence, it is hard not to think of Tom Brady,” Beckham elaborated about Tom Brady.

To learn more about the 2022 Laureus World Sports Awards and this year’s winners, visit its official website.

In this article:Award, david beckham, Football, Laureus, Lifetime, NFL, rob gronkowski, tom brady
Written By

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 17,000 original articles over the past 16 years. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, lifestyle, magic, and sports. He is a six-time consecutive "Best of Long Island" winner, and in the past three years, he was honored as the "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment, an honor that has gone to Billy Joel six times.

You may also like:

The Russian invasion provoked immediate outrage in Europe and North America The Russian invasion provoked immediate outrage in Europe and North America

World

Is Russia as isolated as Ukraine’s allies hope?

Russia's invasion with the stated objective to "denazify" and demilitarise Ukraine, provoked immediate outrage.

17 hours ago

World

Nature Conservancy Canada and Domtar announce largest private conservation agreement in Canadian history

The largest private conservation agreement in Canadian history has been announced by Nature Conservancy if Canada/

18 hours ago
The Russian army's slow progress and massive losses of troops and equipment early in the war have prompted a change in tactics The Russian army's slow progress and massive losses of troops and equipment early in the war have prompted a change in tactics

World

How far will Russia go in new phase of Ukraine assault?

It is still unclear what military means Moscow will deploy in this "second phase" of the Ukraine campaign.

16 hours ago
Shanghai only announced its first fatalities on April 18 Shanghai only announced its first fatalities on April 18

World

China Covid death toll rises as Beijing warns of ‘grim’ situation

Shanghai reported 39 Covid deaths Sunday, official data showed, its highest daily toll since a weeks-long lockdown started.

17 hours ago