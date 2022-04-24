Tom Brady earns his ‘Lifetime Achievement Award’ at the 2022 Laureus World Sports Awards

Tom Brady holding his 2022 Laureus Lifetime Achievement Award. Photo Courtesy of Laureus.

Football megastar Tom Brady has a major reason to be proud. He got his due at the 2022 Laureus World Sports Awards, where he was recognized with the coveted Laureus Lifetime Achievement Award.

Brady is widely considered to be the greatest quarterback of all time, and rightfully so. He was honored alongside another US winner, Lost Boyz Inc, the inspirational Chicago baseball program which won the Laureus Sport for Good Award.

Laureus is a global organization that uses the power of sport to change the world.

Iconic quarterback Tom Brady is being honored for the first time for his remarkable career. In a digital ceremony hosted from Seville, the American football legend picked up the “Laureus Lifetime Achievement Award” after an incredible 12 months in which he won a record seventh Super Bowl playing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Brady’s illustrious career has been a superb example of remarkable longevity in a very tough sport. He is the only quarterback to win a Super Bowl in three different decades. In 2021, at 43 years 188 days, he became the oldest to win the Super Bowl as starting quarterback and the oldest to be named Super Bowl MVP.

On this prestigious award, Brady remarked, “I’ve played the sport of American Football for 31 years. I was very fortunate to fall in love with the game that’s brought so many memorable moments in my life.”

“This award was founded in the year 2000 when Nelson Mandela said, ‘Sport has the power to change the world’ and I totally agree with that. Sport transcends borders, races, religions, and ethnicities. It brings so many people together in a positive way. In my view, it brings the best out in individuals,” Brady elaborated.

“Pelé was voted for this Award in 2000. Billie Jean King was voted last year. People I really look up to. Thank you very much from the bottom of my heart. It is an incredible honor to achieve this tonight,” Brady explained.

Rob Gronkowski extols Tom Brady

NFL tight end and Brady teammate Rob Gronkowski “Gronk” states: “Tom deserves to win this Lifetime Achievement Award, Tom’s the best at what he does. He’s an exceptional player on and off the field consistently working to improve himself and others every day.”

“Always working to put the team in the best possible position, year in, year out. I have a great deal of respect for him as a person and as a friend. Congrats Tommy. You’re a Lifetime Achiever,” Gronk added.

David Beckham tips his hat to Tom Brady

Soccer superstar David Beckham praised the character and achievements of NFL sensation Tom Brady. “It is very hard to argue that the winner of this Laureus Lifetime Achievement Award is not the greatest of all time,” Beckham said.

He is a man who never took no for an answer, someone who pushed himself through every setback and proved the naysayers wrong every single time; the type of character who displays the resilience, tenacity, and leadership found only in true living legends. When I think about the peak of athletic excellence, it is hard not to think of Tom Brady,” Beckham elaborated about Tom Brady.

To learn more about the 2022 Laureus World Sports Awards and this year’s winners, visit its official website.