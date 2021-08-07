Connect with us

Thiago Braz wins Olympic bronze medal for Brazil in the men’s pole vault

Brazilian pole vaulter Thiago Braz has a major reason to be proud. He won the bronze medal for Brazil at the Tokyo Summer Olympic Games in the men’s pole vault. Digital Journal has the recap.

Thiago Braz
Braz was able to clear 5.87 meters on his first attempt, which was sufficient for him to claim the bronze medal. He also tried 5.92 meters three times with no subsequent success. American pole vaulter Chris Nilsen finished in second place with 5.97 meters, and Mondo Duplantis triumphed in first place with 6.02 meters.

“After a big outing on the slopes, I stop and reflect when I rest my head on the pillow! I DID IT! WE DID IT!” Braz exclaimed in a post on Instagram.

At the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Braz won the gold medal stunning world record holder Renaud Lavillenie, who took home the silver for France.

To learn more about Thiago Braz, follow him on Instagram.

