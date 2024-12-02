Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Sports

The 10 biggest tournament cash prizes recorded in poker history

Stacker

Published

Clubs Casino compiled a ranking of the 10 biggest tournament cash prizes in poker history (adjusted for inflation) using data from The Hendon Mob.
Clubs Casino compiled a ranking of the 10 biggest tournament cash prizes in poker history (adjusted for inflation) using data from The Hendon Mob. - Ethan Miller // Getty Images
Clubs Casino compiled a ranking of the 10 biggest tournament cash prizes in poker history (adjusted for inflation) using data from The Hendon Mob. - Ethan Miller // Getty Images
Mike Taylor

Poker payouts are drooled over, fantasized about, and even revered. In 2003, an industry was born when an accountant named Chris Moneymaker parlayed $86 into a $2.5 million win — sparking a belief in players and spectators alike that they too might someday hit such a lofty jackpot.

To help inspire poker enthusiasts, Clubs Casino compiled a ranking of the 10 biggest tournament cash prizes recorded in poker history using data from The Hendon Mob. Cash prizes were adjusted for inflation based on the year each tournament took place.

Poker is about more than just the players and their prizes. The game is famously accessible, and since the jolt of Moneymaker’s win, “nobodies” have played more regularly alongside stars, whether by earning seats at World Series of Poker main events or buying into charity tournaments. The latter has become super popular, as small events abound and even celebrities like Ben Affleck and Kevin Hart have participated in charity events.

While supporting the cause at hand is paramount, and the competition is mostly good-natured, charity events separate the best from the rest just as well as their more cutthroat equivalents.

World Series of Poker main events are still synonymous with huge prize pool purses. But these special events have taken center stage when it comes to enormous payouts for the winners. The top four biggest cash prizes on this list are from charity events. Only when we get to the #5 entry do we see Jamie Gold, who won $12 million at the No Limit Texas Hold’em World Championship event in 2006 ($18.1 million in today’s money).

The Big One for One Drop, created by the WSOP and One Drop Foundation in 2012, has produced some of poker’s biggest wins, paying out four of the largest awards in poker history in just the event’s first handful of years.

However, as far as top prizes go, Triton Million: A Helping Hand for Charity is on another level. The 2019 event raised $4 million (adjusted for inflation) for One Drop, Raising for Effective Giving, and other organizations.

Read on to see what other events have netted hopeful players the biggest wins in recorded poker history.


Jonathan Duhamel and John Racener at the final table of the 2010 World Series of Poker.

ROBYN BECK/AFP // Getty Images

#10. World Championship – No Limit Hold’em

– Cash prize (adjusted for inflation): $12,498,391
– Event start date: July 5, 2010
– Winner: Jonathan Duhamel

Players stack their chips during a poker game.

Ethan Miller // Getty Images

#9. World Championship – No Limit Hold’em (Event #65)

– Cash prize (adjusted for inflation): $12,870,962
– Event start date: July 5, 2014
– Winner: Martin Jacobson

Peter Eastgate playing the final table of the World Series of Poker.

Dan Tuffs // Getty Images

#8. World Championship No Limit Hold’em

– Cash prize (adjusted for inflation): $12,952,720
– Event start date: July 3, 2008
– Winner: Peter Eastgate

A general view of the Rio Hotel & Casino.

Ethan Miller // Getty Images

#7. The Big One for One Drop (Event #55)

– Cash prize (adjusted for inflation): $13,419,980
– Event start date: July 1, 2012
– Winner: Sam Trickett

A general view of Monte Carlo Casino.

Bryn Lennon // Getty Images

#6. No Limit Hold’em Big One For One Drop

– Cash prize (adjusted for inflation): $15,550,663
– Event start date: Oct. 14, 2016
– Winner: Elton Tsang

Jamie Gold poses with the $12 million he won in the World Series of Poker.

Ethan Miller // Getty Images

#5. No Limit Texas Hold’em – World Championship Event

– Cash prize (adjusted for inflation): $18,137,024
– Event start date: July 28, 2006
– Winner: Jamie Gold

Front view of Rio All Suite Hotel and Casino.

Frank Romeo // Shutterstock

#4. No Limit Hold’em – The Big One for One Drop (Event #57)

– Cash prize (adjusted for inflation): $19,701,154
– Event start date: June 29, 2014
– Winner: Daniel Colman

Upward view of London Hilton on Park Lane.

William Barton // Shutterstock

#3. No Limit Hold’em – Triton Million for Charity (Event #2)

– Cash prize (adjusted for inflation): $19,994,078
– Event start date: Aug. 1, 2019
– Winner: Aaron Shu Nu Zang

Antonio Esfandiari during a poker game.

Chris Weeks // Getty Images

#2. The Big One for One Drop (Event #55)

– Cash prize (adjusted for inflation): $24,348,493
– Event start date: July 1, 2012
– Winner: Antonio Esfandiari

Front drive of the Hilton Park Lane.

EQRoy // Shutterstock

#1. No Limit Hold’em – Triton Million for Charity (Event #2)

– Cash prize (adjusted for inflation): $24,508,173
– Event start date: Aug. 1, 2019
– Winner: Bryn Kenney

Story editing by Carren Jao. Copy editing by Meg Shields. Photo selection by Clarese Moller.

This story originally appeared on Clubs Casino and was produced and distributed in partnership with Stacker Studio.

In this article:Sports
Stacker
Written By

Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

You may also like:

Musical artist ChewitCatt Musical artist ChewitCatt

Entertainment

Musical artist ChewieCatt talks about opening for Nick Carter of the Backstreet Boys on his ‘Who I Am’ solo tour

Musical artist ChewieCatt chatted about opening for Nick Carter of the Backstreet Boys on his "Who I Am" solo tour.

19 hours ago
Australian legislation could force social media firms to take steps to prevent those under 16 years of age from accessing platforms such as X, TikTok, Facebook and Instagram Australian legislation could force social media firms to take steps to prevent those under 16 years of age from accessing platforms such as X, TikTok, Facebook and Instagram

Social Media

Op-Ed: The Australian social media ban isn’t cosmetic. What about your own kids?

Meanwhile, world, what are you doing about protecting your kids?

12 hours ago
Maxwell Caulfield Maxwell Caulfield

Entertainment

Maxwell Caulfield talks about ‘The Merry Gentlemen’ on Netflix

Veteran actor Maxwell Caulfield ("Grease 2") chatted about starring in the rom-com "The Merry Gentlemen" on Netflix.

23 hours ago
Striking workers with the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers will weigh Boeing's latest offer after voting down two previous contracts Striking workers with the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers will weigh Boeing's latest offer after voting down two previous contracts

Business

Misery at work: Is workplace contentment on a downwards slide?

Hiring the right people is always important, but especially significant for newer businesses and startups.

19 hours ago