Svitolina wears black ribbon at Wimbledon after Ukraine hospital attack

Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina wore a black ribbon and broke down in tears as she made the Wimbledon quarter-finals on Monday.
Tearful day: Elina Svitolina wears a black ribbon in her win over China's Wang Xinyu
Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina wore a black ribbon and broke down in tears as she made the Wimbledon quarter-finals on Monday, just hours after a Russian missile barrage in her country killed 31 people.

Svitolina’s ribbon stood out dramatically on her white playing shirt as she completed a straight-sets win over Wang Xinyu of China.

“It’s a very difficult day today for all Ukraine people,” said the 29-year-old Svitolina, who wept as she conducted a TV interview on court.

As she attempted to compose herself, she received a lengthy round of applause from spectators on Court Two.

“It was not easy to focus on the match. Since this morning it has been very difficult to read the news and go on court.

“So I was happy to play today and get the win. It was a good performance from my side. Thanks to everyone for their support.”

Earlier Monday, Russia struck cities across Ukraine with a missile attack that killed 31 people and heavily damaged a Kyiv children’s hospital in an assault condemned as a ruthless attack on civilians.

Dozens of volunteers, doctors and rescue workers dug through debris of a part of Okhmatdyt paediatric hospital in a desperate search for survivors after the rare day-time bombardment, according to AFP journalists at the scene.

Two-time semi-finalist Svitolina’s 6-2, 6-1 win took her into a quarter-final clash with Russian-born Elena Rybakina, the 2022 champion who represents Kazakhstan.

