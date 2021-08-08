Sports analyst Eric Mitchell talks about ‘Change in the Game’ documentary

Eric Mitchell. Photo Credit: AR Media Consulting

Digital Journal’s Markos Papadatos chatted with on-air sports analyst and LifeFlip Media founder Eric Mitchell about the recent sports film “Change in the Game.”

Mitchell participated in “Change in the Game” along with NBC LX’s host Tabitha Lipkin, as well as WNBA’s Sheryl Swoopes, Ray Allen, and Marques Johnson.

“Change in the Game” is an NBC LX original documentary that is produced by Emmy-award winning host Tabitha Lipkin, where she discusses how the game of basketball has evolved over time, beginning with the highly-contested 3-point shot, the birth of the WNBA, and the legacy the late Kobe Bryant left behind for more women to play in sports.

In an exclusive interview with PopWrapped, Lipkin and Mitchell shared why this documentary came to be and why now, more than ever, the WNBA’s presence is essential for the continued evolution of the game of basketball, helping to further propel women into sports, shaping social justice, and consuming our home televisions.

NBC LX’s ‘Change in the Game’ Documentary

“It’s why I’ve been an NBA fan for years,” Mitchell said in the documentary. The NBA’s belief in social justice; what they did in the bubble standing down and making sure Black Lives Matter was a huge social topic. These guys grew up in neighborhoods that weren’t safe, secure; they know what they’re talking about and they’re just trying to bring as much as they can to the forefront. And they have the support of their coaches. It goes that these players may play for different leagues, but they all stand for the same thing. And when those players stood down, I stood up because I was so proud of them for taking the time to make a scene – which could have cost them $4 billion if they would have shut them down – but they didn’t care.”

Since the documentary has been out, what conversations have you started to see or participate in with your colleagues, friends, or other professionals?

“I’ve been part of several conversations about how the NBA has led the way with social justice in American professional sports. We have discussed how WNBA’s growth in the last two years is due to the NBA and more fans cheering for WNBA players.”

Mental Health and Simone Biles

Mitchell regularly appears on national television programs like Cheddar, Ticker News, Bloomberg, and BBC World News discussing the latest in sports, most recently the trials and tribulations the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games have presented for the sports landscape. As founder of LifeFlip Media, Mitchell helps create limitless opportunities for the storytellers, trendsetters, icons, and thought leaders who shape popular culture – across film, television, music, sports, digital media, marketing, and beyond.

Another pressing topic throughout The Olympic Games has been the battle on mental health and the unprecedented trolling USA gymnast Simone Biles has faced.

“Heroes are humans also,” Mitchell told Digital Journal. “They have bad days; they have stresses and the same issues we all have.”

According to Mitchell, the last five years have been a catalyst for the trolling behavior we have seen put onto Biles. “Over the course of the last five years, we have seen politics brought front and center in sports; everything is judged by how super patriotic someone can be. Trolling the sports icons is par for the course, especially when people believe Twitter is such a great place to be a brave little toaster.”

Bottom Line

At the end of the day, sports is evolving and with athletes like Swoopes, Alan, and Johnson, we can hope to see the industry continue to mature and propel more women into sports.

Is it possible we could see the eventual merging of the WNBA and NBA?

“I really hope the NBA will hire more women in the league,” the LifeFlip founder shared. “This off-season, several women have been named as potential head coaches, but so far no team has taken the leap.”