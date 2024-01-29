Spoiler alert: 7 of the most surprising commercials you’ll see during the 2024 Super Bowl

Photo by Nathan Shively on Unsplash

Super Bowl LVIII will be played on Sunday, February 11 — and while many people will be focused on the big game itself, many others will be tuning in primarily to see the commercials. In fact, a 2022 study found that 42% of viewers turn in for the ads — and 50% make a purchase based on the ads they see.

It’s no surprise that Super Bowl ads have become such big business, but nowadays, you don’t necessarily have to wait until game day to see the ads. In fact, it’s become a big trend in recent years to release Super Bowl ads — or at least teasers for them — in advance online.

If you want to avoid Super Bowl spoilers, turn back now. We’re about to take a look at some of the most surprising commercials that will be making their appearance in the 2024 Super Bowl.

1. Papaya Global

Papaya Global, a workforce payments platform is making its Super Bowl debut by bringing ping pong to the big game. The 30-second “Small Balls” ad pairs a ping pong match with the tagline “Game-Changing Global Workforce Payments” to showcase how the company syncs data across tech stacks and ensures accuracy with automated tools. While Israeli tech firms have placed advertisements at the Super Bowl before, Papaya Global is the only one to do so in 2024.

Eynat Guez, co-founder and CEO of Papaya Global says, “We are excited to use the Super Bowl as a platform to showcase the value our tech can offer. We recognize that this is a big investment, but being able to show how we can help companies sync data across tech stacks, including with finance and HR partners, can be a true game changer. And using ping pong is a fun way to mix things up.”

2. Reese’s

Reese’s is no stranger to the Super Bowl, with its last appearance coming in 2020. But the company’s 15-second teasers for its Super Bowl ad hint that the favorite candy could have a surprising change on the horizon.

According to Hershey, the teasers are meant to show just how negatively fervent fans could react to any change to their favorite candy. Time will tell just what that change might be (and if it will be a real product change, or just a publicity stunt).

3. Popeyes

Food chains are no stranger to the Super Bowl — but 2024 will mark the first time that fried chicken chain Popeyes debuts a Super Bowl ad. A brief teaser for the ad reveals that it will star Ken Jeong, potentially as a man who put himself into cryo freezing to wait for Popeyes to add new wing menu flavors.

Indeed, the company has already made it clear that the goal of the ad is to promote the permanent addition of five new wing flavors to its menu.

4. Nerds

Time for another candy brand, and another first-time Super Bowl advertiser. Nerds is set to release its first-ever Super Bowl ad in 2024, starring Addison Rae. The ad features Rae teaching a dance routine to a mystery student while munching on her favorite treat, Nerds Gummy Clusters.

One thing the teaser leaves in the dark is who Rae is teaching. Based on comments from the company’s marketing team and Rae herself, the identity of the student is intended to remain a secret until the second quarter of the Super Bowl, when the full ad will debut.

5. e.l.f. Cosmetics

e.l.f. Cosmetics has advertised at the Super Bowl previously on a regional level, but in 2024, the cosmetics brand will be taking a surprise jump to a national audience with a new ad highlighting its Halo Glow Liquid Filter. While details of the ad itself haven’t been revealed, the spot will be directed by Zach Woods, best known for his roles on “The Office” and “Silicon Valley.”

The national campaign comes after the company’s 2023 regional ad apparently drove a 64% increase in purchase consideration for the product featured in that ad.

6. Starry

The lemon-lime soda Sierra Mist is no more, having been replaced by Starry. PepsiCo’s relatively new soda aims to give itself a major marketing push with a Super Bowl spot featuring rapper Ice Spice.

Starry has already released a 15-second teaser for the spot, featuring a POV conversation between Ice Spice and the viewer which seems to hint that the rapper’s ex-boyfriend will be revealed during the full commercial.

7. Volkswagen

After a decade without a Super Bowl appearance, Volkswagen makes a surprise return to Super Bowl advertising to celebrate the company’s 75th anniversary of doing business in the United States.

The company’s 15-second teaser for the ad is in black and white and highlights the initial less-than-enthusiastic responses to the VW Beetle in a time when American vehicle manufacturing was focused on “bigger means better.” As the ad teases, that was something that would soon change — expect a deeper dive into the full story on Super Bowl Sunday.

Tune in

Even with all the spoilers out there, this is just a glimpse at what 2024’s Super Bowl ads have in store. You can be sure that the game itself will have plenty of additional surprises both on and off the field.