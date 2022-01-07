Soccer star James Rodriguez joins forces with Polaris Sports and Overeality

Global soccer star James Rodriguez. Photo Courtesy of James Rodriguez

Internationally-recognized Colombian soccer player James Rodriguez has joined forces with Overeality and Polaris Sports, the leading athlete rights platform. Digital Journal has the scoop.

Rodriguez, Overeality, and Polaris Sports are collaborating to change the way that fans monetize with their favorite sports stars.

Overeality is a curated and accessible platform that is driven by people—all of whom have a voice in the game and equity in what’s to come. Overeality is a brand that will pierce through the mainstream by leveraging blockchain technology in the service of human connection.

The platform serves up NFT offerings and experiences to empower fans to create communities using DAO-driven smart contract technology.

Their first flagship signing is global soccer star James Rodriguez, who has a partnership with Cristiano Ronaldo’s management group Polaris Sports.

Rodriguez and Overeality are joining efforts to lead the next global phase of fan economies as a gateway for 3.5 billion international football fans. Other key athletes in this partnership with be announced in the upcoming weeks.

On this partnership, Rodriguez remarked, “I am very excited to partner with Overeality to reward my global fans with opportunities in the Web3.0 and NFT space that are accessible and affordable.”

To learn more about world-renowned Colombian athlete James Rodriguez, follow him on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.