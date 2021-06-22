Connect with us

Sam Kendricks, Chris Nilsen, and KC Lightfoot make U.S. Olympic Team in the men’s pole vault

Sam Kendricks competing in the pole vault
Sam Kendricks competing in the pole vault. Photo Credit: Daniel Mitchell
American pole vaulters Sam Kendricks, Chris Nilsen, and KC Lightfoot have a major reason to be proud. They made the Team U.S.A. Olympic Team in the men’s pole vault following their performances at the Olympic Trials that were held at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon. They will be representing the United States at the Tokyo Summer Olympic Games.

Chris Nilsen finished in first place with a jump of 5.90 meters, while Sam Kendricks and KC Lightfoot were both tied in second place after they cleared 5.85 meters. This will mark Kendricks’ second Olympic team. He was the 2016 Olympic bronze medalist in Rio de Janeiro.

Kendricks is also the 2017 and 2019 world champion in the men’s pole vault.

“Fine men and women from all over this great nation competed today,” Kendricks posted on Instagram. “Thank you for making this sport and its accomplishments worth fighting for. Any of us could take up this mantle. Today is our turn and we will make you proud #tokyo21.”

Unfortunately, 2020 national indoor champion Matt Ludwig finished in fourth place with a jump of 5.80 meters and failed to make his first Olympic Team.

In this article:Chris Nilsen, eugene, kc lightfoot, Olympic trials, Oregon, pole vault, Sam Kendricks

