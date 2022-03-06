Ryan Murphy secures double wins at the 2022 TYR Pro Swim Series in Westmont, Illinois

Ryan Murphy. Photo Credit: Mine Kasapoglu, ISL

Olympic gold medalist swimmer Ryan Murphy secured two big wins at the 2022 TYR Pro Swim Series in Westmont, Illinois. Digital Journal has the recap.

200 meter backstroke race

On March 4, Murphy finished in first place in the men’s 200 meter backstroke race. He closed 1:56.78 leaving Shaine Casas in second place with 1:58.09, and Sam Stewart clocked 2:00.35.

Regarding his 200 meter backstroke win, Murphy remarked, “It’s nice to swim long course again. This is my first meet since the Olympics, so it is nice to have to do it in a training environment. To be able to come out in front of a crowd—and a pretty rowdy crowd at that—and perform at a high level is great.”

100 meter backstroke race

On March 5, Murphy also claimed first place in the men’s 100 meter backstroke race final. He finished with a time of 53.03 seconds, while Shaine Casas came in second with 53.28 seconds, and Sam Stewart finished in third place with 55.01 seconds.

On his win, Murphy stated, “It was pretty solid. I’ll need to watch the race video to give a good answer to that. It’s nice to line-up next to Shaine [Casas] he’s really been improving at a quick rate, so it’s nice to race some of the best our country has to offer.”

Goldfish Swim School

Murphy serves as a brand ambassador of the Goldfish Swim School, which is the premier learn-to-swim facility for kids ages four months to 12 years.

For more information on the Goldfish Swim School, check out its official website, and follow the swim school on Instagram.

To learn more about Olympic and world champion swimmer Ryan Murphy, follow him on Instagram.