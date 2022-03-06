Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Sports

Ryan Murphy secures double wins at the 2022 TYR Pro Swim Series in Westmont, Illinois

Olympic gold medalist swimmer Ryan Murphy secured two big wins at the 2022 TYR Pro Swim Series in Westmont, Illinois.

Published

Ryan Murphy
Ryan Murphy. Photo Credit: Mine Kasapoglu, ISL
Ryan Murphy. Photo Credit: Mine Kasapoglu, ISL

Olympic gold medalist swimmer Ryan Murphy secured two big wins at the 2022 TYR Pro Swim Series in Westmont, Illinois. Digital Journal has the recap.

200 meter backstroke race

On March 4, Murphy finished in first place in the men’s 200 meter backstroke race. He closed 1:56.78 leaving Shaine Casas in second place with 1:58.09, and Sam Stewart clocked 2:00.35.

Regarding his 200 meter backstroke win, Murphy remarked, “It’s nice to swim long course again. This is my first meet since the Olympics, so it is nice to have to do it in a training environment. To be able to come out in front of a crowd—and a pretty rowdy crowd at that—and perform at a high level is great.”

100 meter backstroke race

On March 5, Murphy also claimed first place in the men’s 100 meter backstroke race final. He finished with a time of 53.03 seconds, while Shaine Casas came in second with 53.28 seconds, and Sam Stewart finished in third place with 55.01 seconds.

On his win, Murphy stated, “It was pretty solid. I’ll need to watch the race video to give a good answer to that. It’s nice to line-up next to Shaine [Casas] he’s really been improving at a quick rate, so it’s nice to race some of the best our country has to offer.” 

Goldfish Swim School

Murphy serves as a brand ambassador of the Goldfish Swim School, which is the premier learn-to-swim facility for kids ages four months to 12 years.

For more information on the Goldfish Swim School, check out its official website, and follow the swim school on Instagram.

To learn more about Olympic and world champion swimmer Ryan Murphy, follow him on Instagram.

In this article:Goldfish Swim School, Olympic, Ryan murphy, Swimmer, westmont, world champion
Written By

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 17,000 original articles over the past 16 years. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, lifestyle, magic, and sports. He is a six-time consecutive "Best of Long Island" winner, and in the past three years, he was honored as the "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment, an honor that has gone to Billy Joel six times.

You may also like:

World

Putin threatens Ukraine ‘statehood’ as Moscow sanctions tighten

Russian President has threatened the existence of Ukrainian statehood as his army’s invasion of the neighbour faces stiff resistance.

11 hours ago

World

Op-Ed: Russia – Threats, more threats, more mercenaries, and no results

A pattern is becoming very clear. If Russia fails, Putin threatens and doubles down. In a bit over a week, he’s running out of...

1 hour ago

World

Nearly 1.37 mn people flee Ukraine war

Nearly 1.37 million people have fled Ukraine since the start of the Russian invasion, according to the latest UN data Saturday.

19 hours ago
The US has ordered the expulsion of several Russian diplomats working at the United Nations on grounds of 'espionage,' a charge Moscow rejects; pictured is a UN Security Council meeting The US has ordered the expulsion of several Russian diplomats working at the United Nations on grounds of 'espionage,' a charge Moscow rejects; pictured is a UN Security Council meeting

World

Russian plane lands in US to remove diplomats expelled for alleged espionage

A Russian plane landed at Washington's international Saturday to pick up about a dozen diplomats from Moscow's UN mission.

20 hours ago