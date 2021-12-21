Connect with us

Ryan Held wins six medals at the 2021 Short Course World Championships

American swimmer Ryan Held won a total of six medals at the 2021 FINA Short Course World Championships that took place in Abu Dhabi. Digital Journal has the recap.

Published

Olympic gold medalist swimmer Ryan Held
Olympic gold medalist swimmer Ryan Held. Photo Courtesy of Mike Lewis, USA Swimming
Olympic gold medalist swimmer Ryan Held. Photo Courtesy of Mike Lewis, USA Swimming

These include two gold medals in the relay races (4×200 meter freestyle and the 4×50 meter medley), three silver medals (50 meter freestyle, the 4×100 meter
medley relay and the 100 meter freestyle), and a bronze medal (4×100 meter freestyle).

Team USA was the biggest winner claiming 30 medals and “Team of the Meet” Honors.

On the final day, Held won the silver medal in the men’s 100 meter freestyle race. Held was splitting under the world-record mark at the halfway point of the race. His time of 45.63 is a new personal best. He becomes the third-fastest American ever in the event.

Held remarked about this race, “It was great. I was just going in with the mindset that I was tired, but this is no different than day four of NCAA [Championships] where everyone is tired and it doesn’t really matter – no one really cares how you feel, you just have to go out there and race.”

To learn more about Ryan Held, follow him on Instagram.

Written By

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 16,000 original articles over the past 15 years. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, lifestyle, magic, and sports. He is a five-time consecutive "Best of Long Island" winner, and in the past two years, he was honored as the "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment, an honor that has gone to Billy Joel six times.

