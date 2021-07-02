Robert Oberst talks about competing in ‘World’s Strongest Man’ on CBS

Strongman Robert Oberst. Photo Credit: Joe Martinez, World's Strongest Man

American strongman Robert Oberst chatted with Digital Journal’s Markos Papadatos about competing in “World’s Strongest Man” on CBS.

This marks his seventh appearance on “World’s Strongest Man.” “It feels great,” he exclaimed. “It’s a lifetime of work all laid out in front of you when you say that you’ve been competing at the top for almost a decade. It also makes me feel old,” he said with a laugh.

On his daily motations, he responded, “The truth is, motivation is for amateurs. If you’re going to be successful in anything, you’re going to have to do it day in and day out and nobody has ever felt 100 percent motivated every day. The key is to be driven and that’s a much greater catalyst to success.”

“All that being said, I come from low-income housing and homelessness to now have a beautiful little family so my drive was kind of forcibly instilled in me,” he added.

For young and aspiring strongmen, he said, “Don’t believe in snake oil or tricks that are supposed to speed up the process. There’s no shortcut and nobody ever gets to outrun the work. Embrace the struggle and live in it. By the time you get comfortable you’ll see some true improvements.”

On being a strongman in the digital age, he said, “It’s cool and all, but there are two sides to every coin. You’ve gotta have thick skin these days because people love the anonymity of social media. Funny, nobody ever comes to a show or an appearance to air out a grievance with me.”

“It has also been such an amazing tool to help us stabilize our financial situation while still pursuing my strength career. Those of us who have been around a bit remember what it was like before and I don’t think any one of us would prefer going back to the dark ages,” he said.

Regarding his future plans, he remarked, “As Tom Petty would say ‘The future is wide open.’ I’m not totally sure what direction I’ll take but I definitely have a million things I’d love to do. I’ve got about two more years in me and that’ll be it for strongman and then it’s family time and adventure time. I like to travel and explore but as far as work goes, I will probably be writing more and carrying on my brand.”

“As far as goals and achievements, I’ve been taking little steps to create a facility for young athletes where we can help them develop and work with them with tutoring and college prep. It will also be a safe space for any kids who just want to stay out of trouble and hang out. When I was young I’d hang out at the YMCA and I met so many great people who helped me figure myself out, so that’s what I’d like to do for others,” he elaborated.

He defined the word success as “happiness and freedom.” “I’m very fortunate to say I have lots of both,” he said.

For his fans and supporters, Oberst concluded, “Thank you for always being there. In the last decade I’ve been up and down but I always had people who believed in me and that’s always carried me. Thank you.”

To learn more about strongman Robert Oberst, follow him on Instagram.