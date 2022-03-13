Connect with us

Review: Tim Tebow takes readers on an inspirational spiritual journey on ‘Mission Possible Bible Study’

Tim Tebow takes readers on an inspirational spiritual journey on “Mission Possible Bible Study: Go Create a Life That Counts.”

Tim Tebow's 'Mission Possible Bible Study'
Tim Tebow takes readers on an inspirational spiritual journey on "Mission Possible Bible Study: Go Create a Life That Counts."

He co-wrote “Mission Possible Bible Study” with A.J. Gregory, and it is divided into six sessions, where Tebow serves as the reader’s guide. These sections include “Mission Purpose,” “Use What You Have Where You Are,” “Through a Glass Darkly,” “Push Through the Resistance,” “Purpose in the Rain,” and “Mission Eternal.”

It will focus on engaging readers in personal reflection, completing practical mission exercises, praying poignant prayers, learning how to fix one’s focus with an eternal perspective, as well as stimulating one’s motivation through some of the most insightful and relevant passages and quotes from the Bible.

This practical book allows readers to watch videos and read quotes, and reflect on what they have learned from this book, and his compelling “Mission Possible: Go Create a Life That Counts.”

It is an immersive companion that offers a clear biblical plan for discovering one life’s mission and purpose, and it is designed for both individuals and groups. It is a firm reminder that our mission in life is to live to purpose.

For the followers of Christ, living out that mission is possible because of what God has done for us through Jesus. We just need to know the necessary steps and develop an action plan to make it happen.

The Bible is one’s mission playbook. Tebow will show his readers how it can help them find your unique, God-given sense of mission and voice, in an effort to live a fulfilling life.

“Mission Possible Bible Study: Go Create a Life That Counts” is available on Amazon by clicking here.

Tim Tebow is a two-time national champion, Heisman Trophy winner, first-round NFL draft pick, and a former professional baseball player.

A four-time New York Times best-selling author, speaker, and football analyst, Tebow is very passionate about his work with the Tim Tebow Foundation (TTF), whose mission is to bring faith, hope, and love to those needing a brighter day in their darkest hour of need.

Background on the Tim Tebow Foundation

The Tim Tebow Foundation is currently fighting for people who can’t fight for themselves in over 70 countries and counting through four primary ministry focuses with 16 initiatives. To learn more about his foundation, visit its official homepage.

In his personal life, Tim is happily married to Demi-Leigh Tebow who is a speaker, influencer, entrepreneur, and Miss Universe 2017. Tim and Demi live in Jacksonville, Florida, with their three dogs, Chunk, Kobe, and Paris.

The Verdict

In summation, Tim Tebow delivers on his eloquent “Mission Possible Bible Study.” It is comprehensive, profound, and captivating. A wonderful interactive companion book to “Mission Possible: Go Create a Life That Counts.”

There is something in Tebow’s “Mission Possible Bible Study” for everybody. It garners two giant thumbs up.

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 17,000 original articles over the past 16 years. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, lifestyle, magic, and sports. He is a six-time consecutive "Best of Long Island" winner, and in the past three years, he was honored as the "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment, an honor that has gone to Billy Joel six times.

