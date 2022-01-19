Review: Super Bowl champion Jimmy Farris releases inspirational ‘Be A Pro’ book

Super Bowl champion Jimmy Farris. Photo Courtesy of Jimmy Farris

On January 18, 2022, Super Bowl champion Jimmy Farris released his inspirational book “Be A Pro: Your Blueprint to Professional Level Achievement.” Digital Journal’s Markos Papadatos has the scoop.

The book ponders the question of what it takes to find success in life and in business at the highest level.

Particularly impressive about “Be A Pro” is that it’s not your quintessential self-help book. Jimmy Farris tells the story of his upbringing and how he simply did the basics at an exceptionally high level. He truly possessed the mindset of a champion.

At 10 years old, he wrote down his goal, which was to one day play in the NFL. 13 years later, he made that goal a reality and spent six seasons playing in the NFL, and he was a part of the 2001 winning team (as a player for the New England Patriots).

Farris went on to develop the mindset and mental toughness to practice simple, daily habits at an extraordinarily high level. In this book, h lays out the 33 Habits of All-Pros that unlock improvements in every area of life, so no matter where you’re starting you can arrive at where you want to be.

This is a book that will help fans and readers realize their own potentials, goals, achievements, and contentment in life.

Without giving too much away, this is a book that should be experienced firsthand and read by all. There is something in it for everybody.

The Verdict

Overall, Jimmy Farris has released a compelling new book “Be A Pro,” which is a must for all fans of sports and anybody struggling to find motivation. Farris is not afraid to be raw, sincere, and vulnerable.

It tells the story of a man (Farris) who was able to find the means to go beyond the ordinary, and he redefined sports and his passions and molded his life into what it is today. He is living proof that he has been able to realize his dream. It can easily be read in two or three easy sittings. This unflinching book is quite inspiring and it garners an A rating.

“Be A Pro: Your Blueprint to Professional Level Achievement” is available on Amazon by clicking here.

To learn more about Super Bowl champion and executive coach Jimmy Farris, follow him on Instagram.