Review: Paralympic gold medalist Nick Mayhugh spotlighted in Power 98.5 Satellite Radio

Three-time Paralympic gold medalist Nick Mayhugh. Photo Credit: Brittany Alvarado

Three-time Paralympic gold medalist Nick Mayhugh was recently spotlighted in Power 98.5 Satellite Radio in a very moving and inspirational radio broadcast interview by Steven Cuoco. Digital Journal has the recap.

At the Tokyo Summer Paralympic Games, Mayhugh won the men’s 100 meter T37 event with a time of 10.95 seconds, a new world record, and the men’s 200 meter T37 event with an exceptional time of 21.91seconds.

In the men’s 400 meter T37 race, he claimed the silver medal. Team USA also won the gold medal in the mixed 4 × 100 meter relay race and they broke a world record, clocking 45.52 seconds.

Mayhugh chatted with Steven Cuoco about his journey in track and field, soccer, and how adversity has made him stronger in overcoming cerebral palsy.

“Live On Air With Steven Cuoco” is a weekday syndicated satellite radio program produced and hosted by acclaimed media professional Steven Cuoco, who is a veteran expert in public relations, reality TV, media, broadcasting, and podcasting.

One can also hear Mayhugh and Cuoco’s in-depth, compelling and profound interview on Spotify below, and one can listen to it on the Power 98.5 Satellite Radio iOS and Android app and on Alexa by adding the Power 98.5 skill in the Alexa app.

Overall, Nick Mayhugh’s life story is an inspiration to everybody. Cuoco helps paint an intimate and vivid portrait of a young man who was determined and found the means to go beyond the ordinary, and mold contemporary track and field in the Paralympics into what it is today; moreover, he broke world records in doing so, thus becoming the fastest man in the history of the Paralympics.

There is something in this motivational informed conversation with Nick Mayhugh for everyone. It is highly recommended and worth more than just a passing glance.

