Review: Olympic gold medalist swimmer Lydia Jacoby is spotlighted on ‘The Donna Drake Show’

Olympic gold and silver medalist swimmer Lydia Jacoby was recently featured on “The Donna Drake Show” on CBS New York. Digital Journal has the recap.

Published

Lydia Jacoby
Lydia Jacoby. Photo Credit: Mike Lewis, USA Swimming
Lydia Jacoby. Photo Credit: Mike Lewis, USA Swimming

Olympic gold and silver medalist swimmer Lydia Jacoby was recently featured on “The Donna Drake Show” on CBS New York. Digital Journal has the recap.

Jacoby chatted with two-time Telly award-winning TV host Donna Drake about her two Olympic medals at the Tokyo Summer Games, which included the gold medal in the women’s 100 meter breaststroke race (where she bested Lilly King) and the silver medal in the women’s 4 x 100 medley relay race.

In addition, Jacoby spoke about her journey in the sport, how she got her start in swimming, and she revealed her personal favorite stroke.

Their entire interview conversation may be seen below.

To learn more about Lydia Jacoby, follow her on Instagram.

Written By

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News.

