Review: Mondo Duplantis wins at the 2023 Diamond League in Oslo

On June 15, Olympic gold medalist Mondo Duplantis won big at the Wanda Diamond League event in Oslo.
Mondo Duplantis at the Wanda Diamond League Meeting on June 15, 2023. Photo Credit: Joerg Oegerli
Duplantis won the men’s pole vault competition with a clearance of 6.01 meters, which he accomplished on his second attempt. He also tried 6.12 meters three times with no further success.

Chris Nilsen finished in second place with 5.91 meters, where he cleared the bar on his first try. Nilson also tried 6.01 meters with no further success.

Mondo Duplantis also holds the world records in the men’s pole vault both indoors and outdoors with 6.22 meters and 6.21 meters respectively.

EJ Obiena of The Philippines came in third place with 5.81 meters, while American pole vaulter Sam Kendricks finished in fourth place with 5.71 meters.

At the Tokyo Olympic Games, Duplantis won the gold medals with a clearance of 6.02 meters. Last summer, Duplantis won the World Championships in Eugene, Oregon, with a height of 6.21 meters, which was an outdoor world record at the time.

