Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Sports

Review: Mondo Duplantis wins at the 2022 Diamond League event in Lausanne

Swedish pole vaulter Mondo Duplantis just won the 2022 Athletissima Wanda Diamond League event in Lausanne.
Markos Papadatos

Published

Mondo Duplantis at the 2022 Wanda Diamond League Athletissima
Mondo Duplantis at the 2022 Wanda Diamond League Athletissima. Photo Credit: Joerg Oegerli, Mitchell Media
Mondo Duplantis at the 2022 Wanda Diamond League Athletissima. Photo Credit: Joerg Oegerli, Mitchell Media

Swedish pole vaulter Mondo Duplantis continues his winning streak in the men’s pole vault. He just won the 2022 Athletissima Wanda Diamond League event in Lausanne.

Duplantis cleared the bar at 6.10 meters, which is a new meeting record. Most recently, Duplantis triumphed at the 2022 European Championships and the World Championships, winning gold medals in both. Duplantis also set a new world record at the World Championships at the Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.

American pole vaulter Christopher Nilsen finished in second place with a clearance of 5.80 meters, which he cleared on his first attempt. He also tried 5.90 meters three times with no subsequent success.

Ernest John (EJ) Obiena of the Philipines came in third place, also with a clearance of 5.80 meters, but the countback rule was in Nilsen’s favor.

At this Athletissima event, it was also a historic moment because three of the sport’s iconic world record holders, all posed together for a photo: the legendary Sergey Bubka, Frenchman Renaud Lavillenie, and current world record holder Mondo Duplantis.

Sergey Bubka, Renaud Lavillenie, and Mondo Duplantis
Sergey Bubka, Renaud Lavillenie, and Mondo Duplantis. Photo Credit: Joerg Oegerli, Mitchell Media
In this article:Athletissima, diamond league, lausanne, mondo duplantis, pole vaulter, swedish
Markos Papadatos
Written By

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 18,000 original articles over the past 16 years. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, lifestyle, magic, and sports. He is a six-time consecutive "Best of Long Island" winner, and in the past three years, he was honored as the "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment, an honor that has gone to Billy Joel six times.

You may also like:

Business

Interview: Business focus on downtime and cloud computing

Cloud computing has continued to grow in popularity this year, and, within this, hybrid cloud specifically has seen rapid growth as the approach of...

17 hours ago
Truth Social bills itself as Donald Trump's answer to platforms like Twitter, which the former US president was booted off of Truth Social bills itself as Donald Trump's answer to platforms like Twitter, which the former US president was booted off of

Social Media

Trump social media platform faces money woes, modest following

Signs are growing that Donald Trump's social media platform Truth Social is in financial trouble.

17 hours ago
The art collection of late Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen is estimated to be worth more than $1 billion The art collection of late Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen is estimated to be worth more than $1 billion

Business

Christie’s to auction Microsoft co-founder Allen’s $1bn-plus art collection

Christie's announced plans to auction the art collection of late Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen, estimated to be worth more than $1 billion.

17 hours ago

Business

Fed’s Powell to hammer home inflation-fighting message

With US inflation at a 40-year high, economists say there is no doubt that the Interest rates will continue to rise.

21 hours ago