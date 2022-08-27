Review: Mondo Duplantis wins at the 2022 Diamond League event in Lausanne

Mondo Duplantis at the 2022 Wanda Diamond League Athletissima. Photo Credit: Joerg Oegerli, Mitchell Media

Swedish pole vaulter Mondo Duplantis continues his winning streak in the men’s pole vault. He just won the 2022 Athletissima Wanda Diamond League event in Lausanne.

Duplantis cleared the bar at 6.10 meters, which is a new meeting record. Most recently, Duplantis triumphed at the 2022 European Championships and the World Championships, winning gold medals in both. Duplantis also set a new world record at the World Championships at the Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.

American pole vaulter Christopher Nilsen finished in second place with a clearance of 5.80 meters, which he cleared on his first attempt. He also tried 5.90 meters three times with no subsequent success.

Ernest John (EJ) Obiena of the Philipines came in third place, also with a clearance of 5.80 meters, but the countback rule was in Nilsen’s favor.

At this Athletissima event, it was also a historic moment because three of the sport’s iconic world record holders, all posed together for a photo: the legendary Sergey Bubka, Frenchman Renaud Lavillenie, and current world record holder Mondo Duplantis.