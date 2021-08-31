Connect with us

Review: Mondo Duplantis wins 2021 Diamond League event in Paris, EJ Obiena sets national record for the Philippines

Olympic gold medalist Mondo Duplantis won the men’s pole vault competition in the 2021 Diamond League event in Paris that took place on August 28. Digital Journal has the recap.

Mondo Duplantis in IAAF Diamond League in Paris
Mondo Duplantis in IAAF Diamond League in Paris. Photo Credit: Joerg Oegerli, Mitchell Media.
Mondo Duplantis in IAAF Diamond League in Paris. Photo Credit: Joerg Oegerli, Mitchell Media.

Duplantis finished in first place with a clearance of 6.01 meters, which he cleared on his first attempt. He also gave 6.19 meters three additional tries for a new world record with no further success.

EJ Obiena in 2021 Diamond League in Paris
EJ Obiena in 2021 Diamond League in Paris. Photo Credit: Joerg Oegerli, Mitchell Media.

EJ Obiena claimed second place with a jump over 5.91 meters, which was not only a personal best but a national record for the Philippines.

Olympic silver medalist Chris Nilsen came in third place with a clearance of 5.81 meters. Earlier this month, Digital Journal’s Markos Papadatos chatted with Nilsen about his experience at the Tokyo Summer Olympic Games.

Chris Nilsen in 2021 Diamond League event in Paris
Chris Nilsen in 2021 Diamond League event in Paris. Photo Credit: Joerg Oegerli, Mitchell Media.

American pole vaulters Sam Kendricks and KC Lightfoot finished in fourth and fifth place respectively with a jump of 5.73 meters (countback rule worked in Kendricks’ favor).

