Review: Kyle Chalmers impressive in ISL playoffs Match 5, London Roar finishes in second place

Kyle Chalmers. Photo Credit: Mine Kasapoglu, ISL

Australian swimmer Kyle Chalmers was impressive in the ISL Season 3 playoffs Match 5, where his team London Roar finished in second place. Digital Journal has the recap.

As part of the men’s 4 x 100 meter freestyle relay, Chalmers and London Roar won with a time of 3:04.47. Chalmers also finished in first place in the men’s 100 meter freestyle race with a time of 46.23 seconds.

In the 200 meter freestyle race, Chalmers claimed second place with a time of 1:42.17 right behind Russian swimmer Aleksandr Shchegolev of DC Trident (1:41.72).

Chalmers also won first place in the men’s 50 meter freestyle race with a time of 20.82 seconds.

London Roar finished in second place with a total of 498.5 points right behind Energy Standard (561.5 points).

In the MVP standings for Match 5, Chalmers ranked in 11th place accumulating 38 points for his team.

To learn more about Kyle Chalmers, follow him on Instagram.

Read More: Digital Journal’s Markos Papadatos chatted with Kyle Chalmers back in the summer of 2021.