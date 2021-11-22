Review: Kyle Chalmers and London Roar win big at ISL playoffs Match 4

Kyle Chalmers. Photo Credit: Mine Kasapoglu, ISL

On November 21, Australian swimmer Kyle Chalmers and London Roar were the big winners at ISL playoffs Match 4 in Eindhoven, Holland. Digital Journal has the recap.

London Roar were the big winners of Match 4 with 534.5 points besting Cali Condors with 474.5 points.

Chalmers won the men’s 50 meter freestyle with a time of 20.97 seconds, leaving Caeleb Dressel in third place with a time of 21.04 seconds. London Roar won the men’s 4x 100 meter freestyle with a time of 3:04.55.

In the men’s 4×100 meter medley relay, the London Roar team (Chalmers, Guilherme Guido, Sam Williamson, and Dylan Carter) claimed second place with a time of 3:23.23.

Chalmers won the men’s 100 meter freestyle with a time of 45.70 seconds, and he kept his winning streak in the men’s 200 meter freestyle where he clocked 1:41.68.

In the MVP standings, Chalmers ranked in fourth place right behind backstroke queen Lilly King (third place), backstroke long course world record holder Ryan Murphy (second place), and London Roar teammate Scott Duncan (first place).

