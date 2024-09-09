Review: Katie Ledecky releases her autobiography ‘Just Add Water’

Katie Ledecky. Photo Courtesy of Katie Ledecky.

Olympic gold medalist and world champion swimmer Katie Ledecky released her new book “Just Add Water.”

After her performance at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, Ledecky became the most decorated female American Olympian of all time. She is a 21-time world champion, and she holds multiple world records to her credit.

In Paris alone, she won four medals (two gold, one silver, and one bronze), thus bringing her total Olympic medal count to 14 (nine gold, four silver, and a bronze).

In this candid account, she shares with her readers what it takes to compete at the elite and Olympic stage; moreover, it showcases how she is able to take on this competitive sport from a mental and emotional standpoint.

It chronicles her life and experiences in the pool. It details her start in Bethesda, Maryland, where she played sharks and minnows and first discovered the joy of swimming. Most importantly, it displays her consistently, willpower, work ethic, and determination as a world-class athlete.

Ledecky’s early foray into the Olympics at the young age of 15 where she was the youngest member of the American team, and she won her first-ever gold medal.

It also showcases her academic life and education at Stanford University and how she was able to juggle both (swimming and school).

The original photographs that she includes in this book add to its appeal, and they help elevate it to a higher level.

Ledecky is able to tip her hat to her family members (mother and father, brother Michael, and her grandparents), coaches, mentors, and teammates.

Her autobiography “Just Add Water” is available on digital service providers by clicking here.

The Verdict

Overall, Katie Ledecky shines in her new book “Just Add Water.” Her life story and illustrious swimming career are an inspiration to us all. She is able to illustrate all of the traits, qualities, and values that make her a champion. The reader will get to know her on a more intimate and personal level.

This autobiography tells the story of a woman who was able to go beyond the ordinary, as well as expand and redefine world aquatics into what it is today.

It can easily be read in two or three sittings, and it is uplifting, honest, and sentimental. One thing is for certain… Katie Ledecky will go down in sports history as the greatest long-distance swimmer the world has ever known. “Just Add Water” garners an A rating.

