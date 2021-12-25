Connect with us

Review: Chad Le Clos wins two medals at the 2021 Short Course World Championships in Abu Dhabi

South African swimmer Chad Le Clos has a major reason to be proud. He won two medals at the 2021 FINA Short Course World Championships that were held at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi.

Chad Le Clos
Chad Le Clos. Photo Credit: Mine Kasapoglu, ISL
Le Clos won the silver medal in the men’s 100 meter butterfly race with a time of 49.04 seconds, right behind Italian swimmer Matteo Rivolta, who finished first with 48.87 seconds.

In addition, Le Clos won the bronze medal in the men’s 200 meter butterfly race with a time of 1:49.84.

In the short course world championship level, Le Clos has won a total of 17 medals (ten gold, five silver, and two bronze) in his respected swimming career.

Le Clos is the co-captain of the Energy Standard swimming team in the International Swimming League (ISL), along with Sarah Sjöström. James Gibson, MBE, served as the General Manager, and Energy Standard were the winners of ISL Season 3.

Energy Standard wins ISL Season 3
Energy Standard wins ISL Season 3. Photo Credit: Marcel ter Bals, Orange Pictures

For more information on world-class swimmer Chad Le Clos, follow him on Instagram.

Read More: Digital Journal’s Markos Papadatos chatted with Chad Le Clos about his recent ISL Season 3 win with Energy Standard.

