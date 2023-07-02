Review: Bobby Finke breaks two U.S. Open records in swimming

Bobby Finke. Photo Credit: Mike Lewis. USA Swimming

Olympic gold medalist and world champion swimmer Bobby Finke has a major reason to be proud. He broke two U.S. Open records at the 2023 National Championships in Indianapolis.

In doing so, Finke was able to punch his ticket for the 2023 World Aquatics Championships, which will be held in Fukuoka, Japan, later this month, where he will be representing Team USA in both the 800 and 1,500 meter freestyle races.

A Florida Gator, he swims under head coach Anthony Nesty of the University of Florida.

800 meter freestyle

On July 1st, Finke won first place in the men’s 800 meter freestyle race, where he set a new U.S. Open record. He clocked 7:40.34, where he was able to beat his previous record by three seconds.

“I was just trying to swim well,” Finke said. “I didn’t really know where I was, but I could see my teammates waving on the side telling me to go, and I’m like, I have to be on pace for something.”

“I thought it was my U.S. Open record. I’m just really pleased with the time. I was three seconds slower last year, so I’ve got nothing to complain about,” he added.

1,500 meter freestyle

On June 27, Finke also won first place in the men’s 1,500 meter freestyle with a time of 14:42.81, which was yet another U.S. Open Record.

Regarding this race, Finke remarked, “I wasn’t too sure what I was out at. At about the 800, I was going to try and look back at the board somewhere in there but then I realized the swimming part of me was on the side I was breathing so if I wanted to, I was going to have to really work and realized it wasn’t worth it.”

“After the race, I saw my splits, and realized I died a bit at the end,” he added.

Bobby Finke: Golden Goggle winner

In November of 2022, Finke won two Golden Goggle Awards, one for “Male Race of the Year” for his 800 meter race at last year’s World Championships in Budapest, and the other award for “Male Athlete of the Year,” where he made history becoming the first long distance swimmer to accomplish this feat.

Bobby Finke at the 2022 Golden Goggle Awards. Photo Credit: Gary Hahn

