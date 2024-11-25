Review: Bobby Finke and Torri Huske win big at the 2024 Golden Goggle Awards

Olympic gold medalist Bobby Finke. Photo Credit: Mike Lewis

On Saturday, November 23rd, the 21st annual Golden Goggle Awards were held in Indianapolis, Indiana. Bobby Finke and Torri Huske emerged as the biggest winners of the night.

This ceremony celebrated the performance of the American swimmers from the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France.

Torri Huske

Torri Huske won three trophies for “Female Race of the Year” for her women’s 100 meter butterfly race, “Relay Performance of the Year” (as part of the women’s 4 x 100 meter medley relay) and the coveted “Female Athlete of the Year.”

Bobby Finke

Bobby Finke won “Male Race of the Year” for the fourth consecutive time; this time, it was for his world record swim in the men’s 1,500 meter freestyle race, which also won him the gold medal; moreover, Finke won “Male Athlete of the Year” for the second time in his respected career.

This marked Finke’s second consecutive Olympic Games where he won gold in the event.

Finke on his Golden Goggle wins

“I just want to take a moment to thank all the amazing support I have,” Finke said.

“The race itself was a lot of fun to do,” Finke admitted. “The Olympics meant a lot – especially with everything going into it. The world is getting a lot faster and to be up here and represent our country is an honor.”

The Golden Goggle Awards are USA Swimming’s annual celebration of the year’s top accomplishments by American swimmers and coaches, with this year’s focus on the 2024 Paris Summer Olympic Games.

The proceeds directly benefit the USA Swimming Foundation’s mission of “Saving Lives, Building Champions, and Impacting Communities.”

Other 2024 winners

Other winners included Gretchen Walsh as “Breakout Performer of the Year,” Todd DeSorbo as “Coach of the Year,” Katie Grimes as “Open Water Swimmer of the Year,” and Paige Madden with the “Perseverance Award.”

The women’s 4 x 100 meter medley relay (Regan Smith, Lilly King, Gretchen Walsh, and Torri Huske) was recognized as the “Relay Performance of the Year,” and rightfully so.

The “Impact Award” went to Arlene McDonald and the “Alumni Award” to Rowdy Gaines. The “USA Swimming Foundation Impact Award” was bestowed upon Scott and Lorraine Davison.

For her dedication to the U.S. Olympic Team Trials earlier this summer, Arlene McDonald was bestowed the USA Swimming “Impact Award.”

The iconic Rowdy Gaines, who is known as the “Voice of Swimming,” was recognized with the “Alumni Award.”

Mr. Gaines has left his mark on the sport of swimming for more than 40 years as both an Olympic and national meet commentator, advocate for water safety and drowning prevention, and supporter of elite athlete performance.

To learn more about USA Swimming, check out its official website, and follow on Instagram.