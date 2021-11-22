Review: AJ Mendez is featured on MB ‘State of Mind’ podcast

Maurice Benard. Photo Credit: ABC, Todd Wawrychuk

On November 21, Emmy award-winning actor Maurice Benard (“General Hospital”) featured former professional wrestler AJ Mendez on his critically-acclaimed MB “State of Mind” podcast on mental health. Digital Journal has the recap.

Mendez is a bestselling author, a mental health advocate, an ambassador for the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), and a retired pro-wrestler. Back in her days in the WWE, she went by the ring name AJ Lee.

Most recently, she has joined the WOW (Women of Wrestling) promotion as an executive producer.

In this moving informed conversation, they open up about such topics as suicide ideation and living with bipolar disorder. She opens up about being a suicide survivor and her wrestling career and latest projects.

For more information on “Maurice Benard State of Mind,” visit its official website, and follow the podcast on its Instagram page.