Princess of Wales to attend Wimbledon Men’s final: Palace

Kate's cancer announcement came just weeks after it was disclosed King Charles III had also been diagnosed with the condition - Copyright AFP Eyad BABA

Catherine, Princess of Wales, will attend the Wimbledon Men’s final in London on Sunday as she recovers after being diagnosed with cancer, her Kensington Palace office said.

“The Princess of Wales, Patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club will attend the Gentlemen’s Singles Final of The Championships, Wimbledon on Sunday 14th July,” the palace said in a press release.

UK media also reported that the princess will present the trophy to the winner of the final, which will see Serbian all-time great Novak Djokovic go up against defending Spanish champion Carlos Alcaraz.

Catherine last month tentatively returned to UK public life for the first time since her diagnosis, attending a military parade in London to mark King Charles III’s official birthday.

The 42-year-old future queen appeared on the Buckingham Palace balcony, to cheers from the crowds below.

It came nearly three months after the princess revealed she was receiving chemotherapy treatment. She had not been seen at a public engagement since a Christmas Day service last year.

In a statement released at the time, Kate said she was “making good progress” with her treatment, which is set to last for several more months, but was “not out of the woods yet”.

“I’m looking forward to attending the King’s Birthday Parade this weekend with my family and hope to join a few public engagements over the summer,” the princess added.

Angela Perry, a teacher in her 50s from Reading, told AFP at the event that: “She’s our future queen. She’s so important,” calling Kate’s reemergence “reassuring”.

Kate’s cancer announcement came just weeks after it was disclosed that British head of state Charles had also been diagnosed with the condition.

Neither has revealed what type of cancer they have.

Charles, 75, was given the green light to resume public duties in April, after doctors said they were “very encouraged” by his progress.

He has since attended commemoration events in northern France for the 80th anniversary of D-Day.

Royal officials are keen to manage expectations about Kate’s gradual return to the public eye, and have maintained that her appearances will depend on her treatment and recovery.

Kate explained in her statement that she had “good days and bad days” and was “taking each day as it comes”.

The king’s sister, Princess Anne, took on more duties during the absences of Charles and Catherine, but was herself recently put out of action after being hospitalised for five days following an incident involving a horse.

Anne, 73, returned to public duties on Friday, weeks after she was treated for concussion.

Catherine and husband William celebrated her return, writing on social media: “Super trooper! So great to see you back so soon!”, signing it “W and C x”.